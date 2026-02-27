Award-winning field-to-fork restaurant to close

An award-winning field-to-fork restaurant is set to close, but an exciting chapter could be on the horizon with the launch of a new fundraising campaign.

Paternoster Farm is an award-winning field-to-fork restaurant and smallholding in Hundleton, Pembrokeshire built from the ground up by Michelle Evans (a former family law solicitor) and her husband Leum.

With the recent announcement that Paternoster Farm is to close, its many patrons have been heartened to hear of plans to relocate to The Old Point House pub in Angle (just six miles away), complete with the complete team of staff.

A Kickstarter launched today (Friday 27 February) aims to secure long-term stability, and help fund a warm, welcoming new chapter.

What began during the COVID lockdowns as a farm shop selling home-reared meat and pastries has grown into one of Wales’ most talked-about rural dining destinations, set in the farm’s former milking parlour and celebrated for its warm, unshowy hospitality.

The kitchen serves a daily-changing set menu shaped by what the farm and kitchen garden can provide (beef, pork, lamb, water buffalo, honey from their bees, and seasonal vegetables) alongside local seafood and foraged ingredients. It’s earned national recognition, appearing in the Good Food Guide for three consecutive years, receiving praise in The Times, and being championed by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall for its sustainable ethos and exceptional food.

Today, Michelle announced Paternoster Farm will close by the end of April, with the team moving their hospitality operation to The Old Point House in Angle (also known locally as The Point / The Point House).

The move follows twelve months of uncertainty, following notice that Pembrokeshire County Council would not extend the current farm tenancy.

Michelle explained: “Paternoster Farm began as a small farm shop during the lockdowns – a way to sell what we were producing – and grew organically into something far bigger than we ever imagined. But over the past year, the ongoing uncertainty around our tenancy has been exhausting and emotionally draining for our whole family and our team.

“Twelve months have elapsed since the Authority advised our tenancy would not be extended. We were given hope when a full council meeting unanimously voted to uphold our petition and, in doing so, accepted that the County Farm Policy was not fit for purpose. An urgent policy review was agreed, yet almost eight months later that review has not begun. It has become apparent we are looking at years, not months, before a longer-term decision is made.

“When The Old Point House opportunity arose, we gave it a lot of thought. Ultimately it felt like such a good fit that we couldn’t turn it down; not least because it offers long-term security for the hospitality side of what we do.

“It’s also personal: I grew up here. This peninsula is home.”

Kickstarter

The move to the Old Point House will see the existing Paternoster Farm team bring their much-loved approach to seasonal, produce-led hospitality into a pub setting, and a public Kickstarter has launched alongside today’s announcement, offering rewards such as gift vouchers, and private hire for weddings and parties.

Plans for the new site include a cosier, more inviting interior, improved bar space and seating, a menu of bar snacks and handmade classics (including pies and Scotch eggs), and an evening restaurant menu in the same style that Paternoster Farm customers have already come to love.

Upgrading a prep room behind the pub will turn it into a dedicated bakehouse to make bread, pies, bar snacks, takeaway sandwiches and salads for the busy summer months. If the campaign exceeds its target, the team hopes to add covered outdoor seating to create a strong year-round offer.

Lloyd James, Estate Director for The Angle Estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Michelle as our new tenant and look forward to working together. Paternoster Farm is known for excellent food and hospitality, and we are sure that reputation will continue to grow at The Old Point House.”

The Old Point House is a natural fit for Michelle’s next move – and deeply personal. She grew up locally, her parents still live in the village, and her late grandparents even farmed across the bay opposite. Her childhood memories include low-tide prawning and cockle collecting on the shore in front of the pub, and summers spent outside with family, eating chips made from her grandfather’s potatoes, while local farmers gathered for a catch-up.

For fans of Paternoster Farm eager to support the next step, the Old Point House Kickstarter is now live, offering a range of rewards including:

Opening night tickets and early access experiences

A private Instagram community charting the transformation, with behind-the-scenes updates and opportunities to input into decisions (menus, opening hours, giveaways, design details)

Vouchers and seasonal food rewards

Limited wedding and celebration packages, reflecting Michelle’s background in weddings and events catering since 2014. The Old Point House lawn also offers scope for a marquee celebration, with access to a camping field as part of selected packages.

Evans added: “We’re launching the crowdfunder today because we want our community to be part of building this next chapter. The rewards are designed to give people something special in return – including goodbye feasts at the old Paternoster Farm, and opening night tickets for the new Old Point House.

“The funds will help us get the pub ready in time to be open for the busy summer months – essential for a hospitality business in this beautiful part of the world. We’ll be putting our own stamp on the place and making it warmer, cosier and more inviting, with a pub offer built around brilliant local produce and drinks – but with the same kind of food and welcome people associate with Paternoster, with the same great team.”

The last day Paternoster Farm is taking bookings is Friday 17th April. Tickets to a closing party on Saturday 18th will be available via Kickstarter.

To find out more, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/oldpointhouse2026/paternoster-farm-to-the-old-point-house.