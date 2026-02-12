Award-winning live music event returns with industry experience for students

Amelia Jones

A live music event celebrating emerging Welsh talent is returning for its third year on 21 February 2026.

The House Party, Swansea Building Society Arena’s flagship live music event will see students from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) playing a central role in delivering the event.

A collaboration between the Arena, UWTSD, and local venues including The Bunkhouse, Elysium, Hangar 18 Music Venue, Hippos, and Sin City, The House Party offers students hands-on industry experience while showcasing grassroots Welsh music talent.

Created by James Morgan, Creative Learning Producer at Swansea Building Society Arena, the project is rooted in supporting grassroots venues and creating genuine entry points for emerging artists and industry professionals.

By providing access to professional performance environments, the initiative helps artists build confidence, refine their craft, and progress within the music industry.

Morgan said: “Grassroots music venues are the lifeblood of the music world. Without them, performers, technicians, and promoters have nowhere to begin their journey. The House Party recognises their importance and supports the pathways they create, not just for artists on stage, but for everyone behind the scenes.

“This ethos is reflected in our partnership with UWTSD, where students work alongside our team at Swansea Arena, gaining vital real-world experience and learning directly from industry professionals.”

Students work across all areas of event delivery, including planning, artist liaison, marketing and communications, front-of-house operations, hospitality, technical delivery, and safety management, taking on meaningful responsibilities that contribute to the event’s success.

This approach earned The House Party national recognition, winning Best Student Event at the NOEA Awards in 2024.

Nealah Griffiths, a first-year student, said: “Being part of The House Party has completely changed how I see the events industry. We’re not just observing, we’re doing the work. It’s given me confidence, real experience, and a clear idea of the career I want to pursue.”

For UWTSD Level 4 Tourism and Events Management students, the event represents the culmination of a year studying arena operations. Through weekly sessions led by Swansea Arena’s management team, students explore departmental roles, operational systems, live-event infrastructure, and policies, alongside practical experience across a range of live events.

Deborah Jenkins, Lecturer in BA Tourism and Events Management, said: “The House Party provides an exceptional learning environment. Seeing our students thrive in operational roles within Swansea Arena is incredibly rewarding. This partnership bridges theory and practice, equipping students with the skills and confidence they need for the events and tourism industries.”

By combining academic learning, industry expertise, and opportunities for emerging artists, The House Party continues to strengthen Wales’s creative ecosystem. Its success is also reflected in continued recognition from the National Outdoor Events Association, with UWTSD named Best Events Course in both 2024 and 2025.

Anyone interested in joining the programme this September should contact Jacqui Jones, Programme Manager, at [email protected].