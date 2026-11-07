Award-winning sauna finds new home after seafront planning setback

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of an award-winning seaside sauna has spoken of her relief after finding it a permanent home, following the rejection of an earlier plan by the national park.

In June 2024, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee allowed the mobile, wood-fired sauna to overlook Saundersfoot harbour for two years.

Kerry Evans later applied to keep the Hwyl Outdoor Sauna there permanently, but the committee rejected the plan on officers’ advice in July.

In February, Hwyl Outdoor Sauna won Sauna of the Year 2026/27 at the Wales Prestige Awards and featured in the national press.

The permanent-site proposal won public support, with residents calling it “a major asset to the village,” “a wellness landmark for Saundersfoot,” and “a unique offering that attracts visitors to the beach and harbour”.

Officers rejected the application, saying it would harm the village’s conservation area, reduce public access to the seafront promenade and fail to address a new requirement for a Flood Consequences Assessment.

The earlier officer report also said the proposal included a booking office not covered by the temporary permission, increasing the amount of development.

The committee said it hoped an alternative location could be found.

Appeal started

After the refusal, Kerry Evans said she had started her appeal by writing to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

She added: “Part of the magic of that sauna is the view and the magic of the Pembrokeshire coast with the amazing light; people feeling slightly uptight come out relaxed, there’s a sense of space and connection with the outside world, which is hugely important for us as human beings.”

Since the refusal, a Change.org petition, Save Hwyl outdoor sauna Saundersfoot, has attracted more than 600 signatures.

In her latest application, Kerry sought to move the sauna to Coppet Hall beach, between the Coppet Hall Beach Centre and the tunnel to Wisemans Bridge.

Her application statement said: “The area is within the Hean Castle Estate at Coppet Hall. I have spoken with the owners and management of the estate, who feel the sauna would fit well with the other tourism offerings at Coppet Hall.

“These include an outdoor activity/hire centre, surf shop, café and Lan y Mor restaurant. There are also toilet and changing facilities and an outdoor cold-water shower.

“As an established business within Saundersfoot the sauna has been extremely well supported by the local community of businesses and residents.”

Major asset

Saundersfoot community council backed the proposal, while 12 members of the public also supported it, calling the sauna “a major asset to the local area” and “a unique and positive holistic service for sea swimmers all year round”.

An officer report recommending approval said: “The proposed scheme is considered acceptable in terms of its siting, its impact upon the special qualities of the National Park and visual amenity.

“Given the mobile nature of the sauna and booking office which are proposed to be sited on the land in question, there are no significant concerns in relation to flood risk, subject to the imposition of an appropriate condition requiring a written statement regarding management of this.

After approval

After the approval, Kerry said: “A big thank you to the Hean Castle Estate for offering me my wonderful new location with amazing views across the beach and Monkstone Point, and to Saundersfoot Harbour for being a fantastic home since I started my business in July 2024.”

She added: “I would also like to thank all my customers and the amazing people who have offered me support of all kinds over the last few months. It has really meant a lot.”

“I am just trying to finalise the relocation date and look forward to seeing everyone soon and sharing the same amazing sauna experience with a new view.”

“I have lodged my appeal for the village centre site, so my story at the harbour is not over yet. Let’s wait and see what happens with that one too.”