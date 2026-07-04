Award-winning sauna’s plans for permanent home under threat

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An award-winning seaside sauna that has become a popular attraction for swimmers and visitors could be prevented from staying in its current location after planning officers recommended refusing an application to make it permanent.

The proposal relates to the Hwyl Outdoor Sauna at Saundersfoot Harbour in Pembrokeshire, which has operated under a temporary two-year planning permission since June 2024.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners have recommended refusing an application to retain the wood-fired sauna permanently when members of the authority’s development management committee meet on 15 July.

The business, founded by former superyacht worker Kerry Evans, won the Sauna of the Year 2026/27 title at the Wales Prestige Awards earlier this year and has featured in national media as part of the growing popularity of sea swimming and outdoor sauna culture.

In a statement supporting the application, Ms Evans said the sauna had become “a popular and valued amenity” for both residents and visitors, providing a space focused on health, wellbeing and community.

She added that it had helped promote Saundersfoot as “a destination for coastal wellbeing and outdoor experiences”.

The application has attracted 19 public comments, the majority supporting the proposal. Supporters described the sauna as “a major asset to the village”, “a wellness landmark for Saundersfoot” and “a unique offering that attracts visitors to the beach and harbour”.

Saundersfoot Community Council has also raised no objection.

However, some residents who backed the principle of a permanent sauna said it should be relocated because its current position obstructs views of the beach from the promenade.

Planning officers say the proposal should be refused because the sauna, together with a booking office that has already been installed, harms the setting of the Saundersfoot Conservation Area.

Their report also says the development narrows part of the promenade, reducing public access, and notes that updated planning guidance now requires a Flood Consequences Assessment for the site, which has not been provided.

Concerns

The report suggests many of the concerns could be addressed by moving the sauna further back into the adjacent car park.

Doing so, officers say, would reduce its visual impact, improve access along the promenade and mean it would not need to be relocated during periods of severe weather or increased flood risk.

The recommendation will be considered by members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee on 15 July, who will make the final decision.