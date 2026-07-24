Award-winning seaside sauna owner plans appeal after planning refusal

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of an award-winning outdoor sauna says she is preparing to appeal after planners refused permission for it to remain permanently at a popular Welsh seaside harbour.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority rejected an application to allow Hwyl Outdoor Sauna to stay permanently on the promenade at Saundersfoot, despite strong public backing and the business attracting national attention.

The mobile wood-fired sauna was granted temporary permission in June 2024 and has operated at the harbour for the past two years. Earlier this year it was named Sauna of the Year 2026/27 at the Wales Prestige Awards.

The application attracted dozens of supportive comments, with supporters describing the sauna as “a major asset to the village”, “a wellness landmark for Saundersfoot” and a unique attraction that brings visitors to the harbour.

However, planning officers recommended refusal, with the national park’s development management committee agreeing.

The authority said the sauna, in its current location, would harm the setting of the Saundersfoot Conservation Area, reduce public access along part of the promenade and had not been supported by an updated Flood Consequences Assessment required under current planning policy.

Speaking after the decision, owner Kerry Evans said she had already begun the early stages of an appeal by contacting Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

“We had amazing support from Cllr Chris Williams and Phil Baker, and a petition of around 600 signatures. We had all the right people in the right places but it wasn’t actually being taken on board,” she said.

Ms Evans questioned the flood risk concerns, saying the sauna had operated safely for two years and was routinely moved whenever severe weather was forecast.

“The flood risk issue seems a little bit nonsensical,” she said. “It would be foolish to leave it there in poor weather.”

She also defended the current location, saying it was central to the business’s success.

“Part of the magic of that sauna is the view and the magic of the Pembrokeshire coast with the amazing light,” she said. “People feeling slightly uptight come out relaxed. There’s a sense of space and connection with the outside world, which is hugely important for us as human beings.”

Committee members had suggested an alternative location at the harbour could be explored, but Ms Evans said finding another suitable site would be difficult because users needed privacy as well as sea views.

“If there was somewhere suitable I’m obviously happy to look at that, but having explored it quite extensively there aren’t many areas,” she said.

Options

She added that she hoped to meet planning officers and harbour representatives to discuss possible options.

“Everyone said they wanted this business to work. If they’ve got a genius idea, I’m open to suggestions,” she said.

“To me it seems like a real shame it’s been refused. The only material change is it’s now proven to be a safe and successful business.

“It’s a frustration. All that hard work is being put in jeopardy by this decision.”

Following the refusal, a Change.org petition calling for the sauna to remain at Saundersfoot has attracted more than 300 signatures.

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