Award-winning vegan pub shares update amid ‘challenging’ landscape

An award-winning pub which famously made its entire menu vegan back in 2022 has issued a statement about the ‘challenging’ times facing the industry, sharing how the source of its takings have ‘flipped’ over recent years.

In a statement shared on social media on Monday 25 January, the team wrote: “We’ve had a few people ask recently, so need to set the record straight.

The post reads: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve been debating whether to post about this — but honesty has always mattered to us.

“Since turning our menu fully plant-based over four years ago, The Queen Inn has been busier than ever before. We’ve been running this pub for almost 22 years now, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support we receive — from our regulars, local community, and people travelling from far and wide to visit us.

“Weekends are consistently flat out, and we feel very lucky for that. Like most pubs, there are quieter days during the week — something that’s always existed in hospitality — but the landscape around us has changed hugely.

“Years ago, around 80% of our takings came from drinks and 20% from food. These days, that’s almost completely flipped. While we’re proud of the food we serve and the reputation it’s gained, it’s important to remember we’re also an independent family pub with a fantastic range of drinks, and top sports channels for you to pop in for a pint and a catch up.

“Add to that top-quality hot drinks, homemade desserts, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and we really do want The Queen Inn to feel like a place you can enjoy in lots of different ways, not just for meals out.

“Like many hospitality businesses, rising costs across the board have changed what “healthy” looks like for pubs and restaurants everywhere. The quieter months (January to April) feel a lot more challenging across the industry than they used to, and this year feels even heavier for independent businesses.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate over the years, including being named in HappyCow’s Top 10 Vegan Restaurants in the World for three years running — something we’re hugely proud of. But at heart, we’re still the same local pub we’ve always been, rooted in community.

“The worst bit is knowing that the majority people are struggling financially, while there are some that will never have to worry about their finances. If you are in a position to do so, please make sure to support the local businesses you care about. Whether you’re having a meal, popping in for a drink, watching a game, or grabbing a coffee and dessert, it really does make a difference.

“Thank you, as always, for your continued support. It never goes unnoticed — especially during the quieter times.”

The Queen Inn in Cwmbran became fully plant based when it removed animal products from its menu for Veganuary 2022, and famously scooped the title of the best-ranked vegan restaurant in Europe

Two years later, it was named the fourth best plant-based restaurant in the world and the best in Europe by vegan guide, Happy Cow. This year, the pub has repeated it run of awards, by remaining in the European top ten for a third year running.

Menu items include gourmet versions of pub classics like f*sh and ch*ps and ch*cken and b*con pie.

The Queen Inn, established in the 1800s, is a family-owned business in the Welsh town and owner Ryan Edwards said they were “over the moon” to have reached the top spot on the list.

Describing itself as the “world’s first plant-based steakhouse,” The Queen Inn’s aim is to push plant-based dining in new directions.

The pub serves hyper-realistic plant-based meat cuts, including Redefine Meat flank and Juicy Marbles filet. This ‘meaty’ formula has helped attract vegans and non-vegans alike.

“Most of our customers are animal-eaters who want a cruelty free way of eating their favourite pub meals,” Edwards told Plant Based News.

“We also get big parties with just a few vegans, who would usually go to non-vegan places where the token vegan will have a disappointing meal.”

For those who prefer vegetable-based food, The Queen Inn serves dishes like Cauliflower steak, Fable shiitake mushroom pie, and Chana masala.

“We always find that animal-eaters are pleasantly surprised at the quality of the meals,” said Edwards. “They realize that plant-based dishes don’t always taste like cardboard.”

Since being named the number one restaurant on Happy Cow, The Queen Inn has seen “a huge surge in bookings”.

This is just one of the many glowing customer reviews on Trip Advisor: “Blew my mind. Went for a birthday meal with my family and spend ages trying to decide what to have because it all looked incredible. I will be returning very soon to try the rest of the menu!! Highly, highly recommend!”

So popular has the restaurant become they also have their own range of merchandise.

