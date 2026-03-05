Award winning Welsh burger spot announced as first trader for new street food venue

Jules Millward

Platform Street Food has revealed the first food trader set to join its highly anticipated Cardiff Bay venue, award-winning smashed burger concept Sharkbite Burgers.

Founded by Mark, also known as “Sharkey,” and his partner Tash, Sharkbite began with a simple mission: to create the perfect burger.

After spending countless hours travelling post–bodybuilding competitions in search of a truly great burger, the pair decided enough was enough, if they couldn’t find it, they would create it themselves.

Since launching their flagship site in Cwmbran in September 2021, Sharkbite has built a loyal following of “Sharks,” drawn by their perfectly smashed stacks, loaded sides and exciting monthly specials. Using fresh ingredients and carefully refined recipes, Sharkbite has quickly earned a reputation for delivering bold flavours and serious quality.

What sets Sharkbite apart is customisation. These aren’t just burgers, they’re build-your-own experiences. Every stack can be tailored, ensuring no two visits are ever quite the same.

Now, Sharkbite Burgers is ready to write the next chapter of its story, with Platform Street Food announced as its second site.

Platform Street Food is a brand-new four-trader street food destination located directly on Cardiff Bay train station platform, the inspiration behind its name.

Designed as a vibrant, accessible venue, it will feature four standout independent food traders alongside Academy, bringing speciality coffee by day and cocktails and bar service into the evening.

Jan Morgan, Co-Owner of Academy Coffee, added: “We’re proud to be collaborating with new street food vendors and can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience it with us.”

Whether visitors are travelling through Cardiff Bay or seeking a new destination venue, Platform is set to become the go-to stop before or after the train.

Behind the development is Loft Co, the team responsible for successful South Wales destinations including Goodsheds, Newport Market and Swansea’s Albert Hall. With a proven track record of curating thriving mixed-use hospitality venues, Loft Co is known for carefully selecting high-quality independent traders to create destination-led spaces.

Simon Baston, Developer at Loft Co, commented: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Sharkbite Burgers as the first confirmed trader for Platform Street Food. Mark and Tash have built a brand that is bold, high-quality and fiercely loyal, exactly the kind of independent operator we look for.

Platform is about bringing the very best street food talent to Cardiff Bay, and Sharkbite sets the standard for what’s to come.”

Platform Street Food is scheduled to open in Spring 2026, with an official launch date to be announced in the coming weeks.