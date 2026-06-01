Award-winning Welsh holiday site wins approval for expansion

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a holiday operation which was voted as the best of its type in the UK by the Caravan Club in its very first year of operation have been given the go-ahead.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Dean and Sharon Philpin sought permission to expand the existing holiday operation at Woody Kiln Farm, Herbrandston Village, Herbrandston by converting a former agricultural barn to four short-term holiday lets.

A supporting statement through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd said: “Woody Kiln Farm is located to the east of Herbrandston village, to the south easterly side of Havens Park residential estate. It is a registered agricultural holding, and the land is used mainly for the raising and grazing of sheep covering 12 / 13 acres.

“The farm complex comprises of a number of traditional outbuildings and the applicants main dwelling surrounding a surfaced courtyard. Immediately to the south is a caravan site registered with the Caravan & Motorhome Club as a Certificated Location for up to five touring caravans and motorhomes.

“This Certificated Location has been in operation for 10 years and was the first ever site to be voted the best site in UK on its first year of operating by its members. In recent years it was voted best site in Wales.”

The site has won many similar Certificated Location awards.

It went on to say: “The application proposal relates to a total of three barns that integrate into one building footprint. It is intended to reuse the barns and provide four short-term holiday let units that will be run in conjunction with our client’s current Caravan Club site, situated immediately to the east of the barns.”

It was described as: “A sympathetic design that incorporates no change to the footprint or roof design and little change to the fenestration is the main theme of the design strategy.”

An officer report recommending approval, subject to conditions including a unilateral undertaking to provide a contribution to affordable housing said: “Strategic Policy have advised that the scale and layout of the units could lend themselves to residential use and that an affordable housing contribution may be required.

“Whilst the proposed use is short-term holiday let given that the properties are capable of use as full residential properties, it is proposed that a full unfettered residential permission be granted, with no condition for holiday let-only, meaning that the property could be used for full residential use or second home use.”

Based on current affordable housing contributions, that amounted to £26,170, the report said.

The application was conditionally approved, conditions including the affordable housing element.