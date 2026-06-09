Award-winning Welsh pub wins approval to expand

Plans to expand facilities at a popular beauty spot’s award-winning pub by using a former public toilet have been approved.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Lloyd James C/O Owen & Owen Ltd for Cresselly Estate, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, sought permission to upgrade an existing food outlet with the conversion and extension of a former public toilet block to a bespoke kitchen, store and staff toilet, new covered seating area and external bar container unit and associated works, at The Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay.

The Grade-II-listed Cresselly Arms originated as an 18th-century dwelling and was a public house by at least the mid-19th century.

In more recent years, the pub under landlord Steve Adams won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales in 2024, having previously been named the best in Pembrokeshire.

A supporting statement said the former toilet block closed some two years ago and is now in the applicant’s ownership, having previously been leased by the county council; the toilet closing after fears of a leaking ‘sealed’ cesspit.

It says nearby listed building the Cresselly Arms “has been purveying a variety of drinks for over 200 years together with a limited range of snacks,” adding: “Whilst the number of customers will have varied over the years, at times when the local Hunt meets at the Cresselly Arms large crowds and their vehicles congregate in the area.”

It went on to say: “Over recent years the Inn has stationed mobile units associated with the preparation and enjoyment of food within its curtilage and this proposal is to improve the quality of the presentation of food and refreshments, including making use of the redundant toilet block to the north.”

It added: “Whilst the proposal would introduce new uses onto the site it is considered that these activities are ancillary to the operation of the long established Cresselly Arms and for the most part take place within the curtilage of the inn.”

The application was supported by local community council Jeffreyston, but it noted concerns regarding parking arrangements and the potential for increased vehicle movements, with one member for the public raising concerns about “fast food outlets in a historical area of natural beauty”.

An officer report recommending approval said: “Revisions to some detailed elements of the scheme have been received during the course of the application. The amended proposal is considered to represent a sympathetic enhancement of an established hospitality business which supports the visitor economy whilst respecting the historic character and appearance of Cresswell Quay.”

It said the pub had historically seen temporary barbecue and catering facilities occupying the quay area, the proposal seeking to “rationalise and formalise these activities within the established ancillary yard associated with the Cresselly Arms,” adding: “In heritage and placemaking terms this is considered a positive outcome.”

It went on to say, on highways issues, the proposal sought to improve facilities rather “than significantly expand its capacity or introduce a new use,” and was not considered it would “generate a level of traffic that would result in a severe impact on the local highway network or existing parking arrangements.”

The application was conditionally approved by park planners.