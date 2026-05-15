Award-winning Welsh sea salt added to UK premium peanut butter range

Nation.Cymru Team

A new premium salted peanut butter combining Welsh-roasted peanuts with award-winning sea salt has launched in stores nationwide.

Meridian, based in north Wales, has joined forces with celebrated Welsh sea salt makers Halen Môn to launch a new salted peanut butter range.

Available in crunchy and smooth varieties from retailers nationwide, Meridian Peanut Butter with Anglesey’s Halen Môn Sea Salt brings together two of Britain’s most respected food producers in a recipe built on pure simplicity: 100% roasted, skin-on peanuts and a pinch of premium sea salt harvested from the shores of the Menai strait.

For more than 40 years, Meridian has been known for its purist approach, carefully crafting nut butters from just nuts with nothing added.

This latest launch stays true to that philosophy. The salt isn’t an additive; it’s an enhancement. Carefully sourced Halen Môn sea salt is used to lift and round the natural flavour of the peanuts, creating a richer, more satisfying taste without compromising on quality or integrity.

Halen Môn is no ordinary salt. Harvested from the pristine tidal waters surrounding Anglesey, it holds a PDO (protected designation of origin), has multiple Great Taste Awards and has become a firm favourite among chefs and food lovers for its clean, crisp flavour and delicate texture.

Welsh produce

This collaboration reflects a growing appreciation for exceptional Welsh produce and the craft behind it. By bringing Meridian’s expertise in nut butter together with Halen Môn’s world-class salt, the result is a product that elevates an everyday staple.

Rachael Kelland, brand manager at Meridian says: “We’re proud of our nut butters made with 100% nuts and nothing else – so to consider adding anything to our products, it had to be perfect. We have been perfecting a salted peanut butter for a while, so naturally only the finest sea salt made with the same care we bring to our nut butters would do.

“Luckily, we found the perfect partner in Halen Môn, just down the road in Anglesey. Their incredible sea salt makes the flavour of our nuts sing, and we think that together we’ve made the best salted peanut butter out there.

“Rich, expertly roasted peanuts deliver a full-bodied flavour with a naturally creamy mouthfeel, while gentle sweet caramel undertones add warmth and depth. I will warn you however that it’s incredibly moreish, and you might end up eating it straight from the jar with a spoon.”

Meridian Peanut Butter with Halen Môn Sea Salt is now available at retailers nationwide.