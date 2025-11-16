Awards celebrate decade of holiday scheme helping thousands of families

This year the Food and Fun school holiday enrichment programme is celebrating ten years of supporting tens of thousands of families in Wales during the summer holidays.

To mark the tenth anniversary, the Food and Fun 10-year celebratory awards were held earlier this month to recognise and acknowledge the individuals, schools, health boards and partnerships that have made the programme a success.

Each summer, the education-based programme runs in schools and provides free healthy meals and enriching activities to children across Wales, helping them stay healthy, active and connected during the school break.

Over the last decade, the programme has delivered more than 800,000 places and now operates in all 22 local authorities. This summer alone 300 schools took part in Food and Fun, enjoyed by 15,000 learners.

Food and Fun began as a Cardiff Council pilot and has grown into a national initiative, coordinated by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and funded by the Welsh Government.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, who presented awards to winners said: “Over the last decade tens of thousands of families have been helped by the ‘Food and Fun’ programme.

“Supported by Welsh Government funding, the success of the programme is down to the dedicated staff and volunteers who have formed fantastic partnerships with a variety of organisations to deliver a diverse range of opportunities and activities for young people to enjoy, whilst also being provided with nutrition skills and healthy meals.

“The value of our investment goes far beyond pounds and pence. Helping families and learners to enjoy fun activities and learn about nutrition, engage with friends and have delicious food.

“I am grateful to the WLGA for their continued work in co-ordinating the programme, and was very pleased join the celebration awards on the day, and pay tribute to the people who have played a positive role in supporting children and families across Wales.

“Congratulations to all those who were nominated and to all the winners.”

Councillor Lis Burnett, WLGA Spokesperson for Education, said: “Food and Fun shows what can be achieved when councils, schools, and partners work together with a shared purpose. For ten years, this programme has supported families, strengthened communities, and given children the chance to enjoy a healthy and happy summer.

“The awards are a wonderful way to celebrate the passion and commitment of everyone involved, from teachers and catering staff to sports coaches and volunteers. Everyone involved helps to make this scheme a highlight of the summer for so many across Wales.”