Awards ceremony celebrates Welsh-medium education heroes

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh learners, apprentices and educators who have made a significant contribution to Welsh-medium and bilingual tertiary education over the past year have been celebrated at a special awards ceremony held at Wales Millennium Centre this week.

On Wednesday 17 June at the Coleg Cymraeg Awards Ceremony at Cabaret, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, ten awards were given out in total, while the highlight of the evening was the presentation of a Special Contribution Award to the academic, Dr Simon Brooks, in recognition of his extensive contribution to Welsh-language academic research in the fields of history, multiculturalism, political theory and public policy.

Receiving the award, Simon said: “I’ve published in Welsh academically all my life, specialising in studies of our cultural history, and to have this recognition is wonderful.

“It is also a privilege that the recognition comes from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol. Recently, I’ve been working in the field of public policy to develop ideas to support the Welsh language, and a grant from the Coleg was instrumental to that work.”

Presenting Simon with the award, Dr Aled Eirug, Chair of the Coleg said: “Simon has ensured that his academic work, publications, journalism and research are relevant to the state of the nation and its people. His work skillfully bridges between academia and practical policy, significantly enriching the quality and depth of the discussion about the future of the language and the fragility of our Welsh-speaking communities.

“We recognise and thank him for this work. He is fully deserving of receiving the Coleg’s award for his special and unique contribution.”

Welsh teacher, Lleucu Wyn Pughe, from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth, was awarded the Pupil Encouragement Award for her work influencing and inspiring pupils to continue studying Welsh as a subject for A level and beyond.

Accepting the award Lleucu said: “It is a privilege to receive this award in order to raise awareness of the Welsh language as an educational subject in our schools, colleges and universities. Countless doors open when studying Welsh and the subject can lead learners to a wide range of careers.

“I feel privileged, as Head of the Welsh Department in a small rural school in mid Wales, to be recognised as a teacher who helps to foster pride in the Welsh language among our learners.”

Dr Philip Davies, Advanced Language Skills Tutor and Project Manager at Bangor University, was presented with a Health and Care Award by broadcaster and health campaigner, Beti George. Philip won the award for leading the ground-breaking project, More than Just Words: Welsh as a Clinical Skill.

The project is based on the principles of the Welsh Government’s strategy of the same name, and is designed to promote the Welsh language as an essential clinical skill. Its aim is to ensure that students — regardless of their confidence in the language — are able to develop their Welsh language skills during their Medicine degree.

Accepting the award Phil said: “I’m proud of the award because of the importance of the Welsh language in the health sector and that we’ve created something that makes a difference at grassroots.

“It shows that learning Welsh and gaining young people’s confidence to speak the language fits neatly within intensive academic programmes, such as Medicine.

“Our hope is to extend the course, programme and concept to other academic schemes in the health sector.”

Four learners were also recognised during the ceremony, including Hanna Griffiths, a Health and Care apprentice at Pembrokeshire College who works at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen. Hanna won the New Talent Award in memory of Gareth Pierce, the Coleg’s former Chair. Hanna said:

“This award is important to me because it shows that I am doing quality work and that I am valued. As I work on a dementia ward, it is important to the patients that I use my Welsh, and I will continue to do so throughout my apprenticeship and as a nurse in the future.”

The main presenter of the evening was S4C personality and well-known musician, Lloyd Lewis. Other presenters included football commentator, Sioned Dafydd, and television presenter and clog dancing record breaker, Tudur Phillips.

Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg Cymraeg, said: “All of tonight’s winners deserve praise and recognition for their work and contribution to Welsh and bilingual education across the higher education, further education, apprenticeships and schools sectors.

“They raise the profile and status of the Welsh language in their organisations and hold the highest standards.

“The work carried out by the Coleg, the learners, lecturers and our partners over the last fifteen years has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to work together to increase Welsh language opportunities for learners in all areas and sectors.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks and congratulations to Dr Simon Brooks for his outstanding contribution, his dedication, and his continued support of the work of the Coleg.”

The event can be watched back on the Coleg’s YouTube channel.

Full list of winners and their presenters

Educator awards

Pupil Encouragement Award – Lleucu Wyn Pughe, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen

Presented by Cefin Campbell, Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education

’Celebrate your Lecturer’ Award – Awel Wynne-Williams, University of Wrexham. Presented by Elen Mai Nefydd, University of Wrexham

Innovative Educator Award – Gwyn Arfon Williams, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. Presented by Gwenllian Roberts, Senior Director of Commercial Development at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

Award for enriching the learner/apprentice experience – Kath Morgan, Coleg y Cymoedd. Presented by sports presenter, Sioned Dafydd.

Health and Care Award – Dr Phil Davies, Bangor University. Presented by broadcaster and health campaigner, Beti George

Special Contribution Award – Dr Simon Brooks. Presented by the Chair of the Coleg Cymraeg, Dr Aled Eirug

Student/apprentice awards

Merêd Award – Emily Evans, Swansea University. Presented by radio presenter and producer, and first ever winner of the Merêd Award, Trystan ap Owen.

Llais y Gymraeg – Dice Suter, NPTC Group of Colleges. Presented by Animation animator and senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, Owen Stickler

New Talent Award in memory of Gareth Pierce – Hanna Griffiths, Pembrokeshire College/ Glangwili Hospital. Presented by the Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones.

Inspire Others Award – Cai Williams, Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy. Presented by TV presenter and clog dancer, Tudur Phillips.