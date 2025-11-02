Baby dies after dog attack

A nine-month-old baby has died after a dog attack in south-east Wales.

Gwent Police said officers responded to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday.

Officers went to the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Police said that the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

The dog has been seized and removed from the property, the force said.