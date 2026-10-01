Baby girl found on north Wales shoreline may have been in water for weeks

Eleanor Barlow, Press Association

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Gwynedd may have been in the water for weeks, police have said.

Detectives are continuing to search for the mother after the infant was found by a member of the public in Bangor, Gwynedd, on Sunday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the baby was a girl and initial indications showed she may have been in the water for up to a few weeks, a spokesman for North Wales Police said.

The force said further tests were under way.

Superintendent Llinos Davies said: “We understand that the mother may be fearful of coming forward but we urge her to make contact with us.

“I’d like to reassure her that her welfare and safety is our utmost concern.

“Anyone with concerns about a girl or a woman you think may have been pregnant or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months, including withdrawing from friends, family or social ties, please contact us.

“Please do the right thing to ensure this mother gets the health support she needs.

“All names received will be treated with the utmost discretion and can be eliminated as the mother without delay.

“I understand that this is a terribly sad incident for the community and I am grateful for the overwhelming support and assistance that we have received so far.”

Police are understood to be keeping an open mind about where the baby entered the water and are taking advice on currents from oceanographers.

House to house inquiries are continuing in the area where the body was found.

A force spokesman said following an appeal earlier this week a number of calls had been received from members of the public.

All calls would be taken seriously, police said.

In an appeal directly to the mother, director of midwifery and woman’s service for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Fiona Giraud, said: “You may feel you have nowhere to turn, or that you cannot speak to anyone about what has happened.

“Please do not feel that you have to face this alone.

“We don’t yet know all the circumstances surrounding your baby’s death, but what is important right now is that we find you, make sure you are safe and ensure you receive any medical attention and support you may need.

“I am asking you personally, please take the first step and contact us. There are people to help you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting Operation Melex, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be left on a public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/60NWP26G07-PO1.

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