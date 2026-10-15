Baby girl whose body was found on shoreline named by police

Eleanor Barlow, Press Association

A baby girl whose body was found on the shoreline in Gwynedd has been named by police who are continuing to try to track down her mother.

The infant, who has been given the name Ceri, was found by a member of the public in Bangor, Gwynedd, on the afternoon of Sunday, September 27, and a post-mortem examination indicated she may have been in the water for weeks.

Officers from North Wales Police are working with experts to establish what happened to the baby and who her parents are.

On Thursday, the force said she had been given the name Ceri.

Superintendent Llinos Daves said: “We remain determined to get answers for baby Ceri.

“All possible lines of inquiry are being followed, and we are awaiting results from several specialist tests, which we hope may provide us with new avenues to explore.

“I continue to appeal to dog walkers and other residents who have regularly walked in the Ashley Fields areas of Bangor since August 30 to contact us.

“Additionally, we are asking for any photos or videos taken in and around the Menai Straits shoreline in Siliwen within the same timeframe to be uploaded to the major incident public portal.”

A dedicated phoneline has been set up for the mother to get in touch by calling or texting.

Appealing to the mother, the director of midwifery and women’s services for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Fiona Giraud, said: “You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have specialists ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch.

“Please, if you are seeing this message, call or text 07974 241223.

“When you call, you will speak directly to a trained specialist whose role is simply to listen and help.

“This is not a conversation you need to be afraid of. You will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect.”

Police are also appealing for anyone in the community who has had concerns for a woman or girl in recent months to get in touch.

Superintendent Davies said: “We are not asking anyone to make assumptions or accusations.

“Something that appears insignificant or has an entirely innocent explanation may nevertheless be crucial to finding the truth for baby Ceri.”

Members of the public can get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting Operation Melex, or through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/60NWP26G07-PO1.

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