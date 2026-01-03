Baby seal rescued on Welsh seafront set to be released in the new year

A baby seal that was rescued from the rocks at Porthcawl seafront is set to be released back into the wild in the new year.

She was rescued back in September with the local RNLI team joining forces with British Divers Marine Life Rescue to rescue the pup who was injured and malnourished and had also been separated from her mother.

Affectionately named Elvis after the popular Elvis festival held in the town every September – she was taken into the care of the RSPCA and taken to RSPCA West Hatch where the charity’s wildlife rehabilitation team help seals build up the strength they need to be fit enough to be released.

The seals are initially brought to the centre’s intensive care pens before they are moved into a pool when they gain weight and begin self-feeding.

Each seal pup rehabilitated at RSPCA West Hatch can remain in care at the centre for a number of months and during this time the centre will be spending on average £1,400 a week on fish and veterinary care during seal season – which typically runs from September to March.

Wildlife Supervisor Paul Oaten said Elvis has been doing well in their care.

“She is currently in one of our deeper outside pools with another seal named Dido,” said Paul. “Just before Christmas Elvis was weighing at 30.5kg – which means she is only 4.5kg away from the target release weight for a female. If she keeps gaining weight well she could go for release early in the new year.

“She has progressed through rehabilitation very well. Upon her admission on 16 September, she weighed 13.6kg and completed a five-day course of antibiotics to treat wounds on her fore flippers and chin, which have since healed.

“We decided not to move her into the large seal pool with the other pups, as she was initially tentative about feeding and we wanted to ensure she wasn’t out-competed for food. She will likely remain in her current pool with Dido until her release.”

Her progress has been captured by RSPCA photographer Emma Jacobs who visited the centre back in October.

When Elvis is ready she is likely to be released from Devon which for a seal is just a short journey from where she was rescued from.

The RSPCA work in partnership with a number of other organisations to come to the aid of seals.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ellie West added: “We’d like to thank the RNLI and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue for bringing Elvis to safety. Partnership working is so important.”

The animal welfare charity advised that if members of the public spot a seal on a beach that they observe them from a distance and do not approach them as seals have a nasty bite if they feel threatened.

They also advised that people keep their dogs on leads on beaches that have seal colonies.

“It’s not unusual to see a seal pup by itself, as their mothers will leave the pups alone very early on in life, feeding in the sea then returning to feed them.” said Ellie. “If you find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, monitor it first from a safe distance for 24 hours.

“However, if the mother doesn’t return after 24 hours or the pup appears distressed, injured or unwell, or is on a busy public beach, our emergency line can be reached on 0300 1234 999. Please always stay at a safe distance and keep dogs well away – seals can have a very nasty bite if threatened.”

There is more information on the RSPCA website about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone.

This winter, the RSPCA has launched The Big Give Back to Animals to raise funds for their frontline teams, and to ensure they can keep being there for the animals who give us so much, and ask for so little in return.