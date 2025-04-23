Backing for new regional HIV testing and treatment scheme

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Caerphilly County Borough Council could join a new regional scheme to improve access to HIV testing and treatment.

Fast Track Gwent aims to meet three key United Nations targets by 2030.

Dubbed “95-95-95”, the UN has set out ambitions for 95% of people who live with HIV to know their status, and for 95% of people who know they live with HIV to be on antiretroviral treatment.

The third target is for 95% who are on treatment to be virally suppressed, Cllr Elaine Forehead, Caerphilly’s cabinet member for social services, told a committee meeting on Tuesday April 22.

Targets

She is leading a cross-party motion urging the council to join Fast Track Gwent and commit to help reach those targets.

Originally set up as Fast Track Newport in 2023, the scheme has delivered home testing kits and distributed information at events and venues.

The proposed expansion into a Gwent-wide scheme includes three priorities for the region.

The scheme will “challenge and eliminate” stigma around HIV and AIDS by raising awareness of transmission risks and of treatments such as PrEP.

Scheme

It will also encourage and provide testing, and offer guidance on treatment options.

The scheme also aims to reach “traditionally underserved communities” where there may be “additional barriers to stigma, testing, treatment and support”.

It is hoped the Fast Track schemes, in South East Wales and nationally, can achieve a goal of no new transmissions of HIV by 2030.

Members of Caerphilly Council’s education and social services committee backed Cllr Forehead’s proposed motion, which will be presented for debate at a full council meeting in the near future.

