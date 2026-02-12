Backing for ‘remarkable’ Welsh town to be 2028 Town of Culture

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

Senior councillors have backed a bid to make a historic location in south Wales the UK’s first Town of Culture.

The winning town in the UK Government competition will receive £3 million to organise a year of cultural events in 2028.

Caerleon has “an important story to tell”, ranging from its ancient Roman heritage to its present-day arts scene, Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture, told colleagues on Wednesday.

She said the town is of “national and international significance,” boasting a “wonderful” arts festival and “world-class” leisure and hospitality in the Celtic Manor resort.

The UK Government launched the programme earlier this year following the success of the City of Culture project.

At the council’s cabinet meeting, Cllr Jason Hughes – who also represents the Caerleon ward – called the town “one of the most remarkable places in Wales.”

The initial feedback to a proposed bid had been “exciting” in a town where there is “such a depth of community spirit”, he added.

Cllr Hughes also said a successful bid would have wider benefits for the whole city.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pride and support for Caerleon,” said Cllr Stowell-Corten.

Cllr Rhian Howells, meanwhile, said a bid for Caerleon would be “a chance to give it the recognition it deserves.”

Newport City Council, like other local authorities in the running, will have until the end of March to prepare and submit an expression of interest.