Backing grows for Wrexham’s City of Culture bid

A wide range of voices from across Wrexham’s arts and cultural sector have come together to back the city’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2029.

The campaign, known as Wrecsam2029, is being led by the Wrexham Community & Culture Trust, a newly established independent charity supported by Wrexham County Borough Council. If successful, the bid could unlock an initial £10 million of UK Government funding to support a year-long programme of cultural activity.

Organisers say the ambition is to place local communities and creatives at the heart of the project, while also delivering long-term regeneration benefits through new opportunities, improved public spaces and investment in the creative economy.

Support for the bid has come from across the city’s cultural landscape, including venues, artists, festivals and educational institutions.

Barry Westland, artistic director of the Stiwt Theatre, described the bid as a moment of opportunity for the city.

“Having venues like Stiwt for the community is so important. If we lose places where people can come together, we lose a large slice of what it means to be human,” he said.

“I truly believe that Wrexham throwing their hat into the ring… is exhilarating. Wrexham is ready.”

Jo Marsh, creative director at Tŷ Pawb, highlighted the city’s reputation for inclusivity, saying the centre is widely seen as a welcoming and safe space for all.

“The bid will help make new projects possible… making Wrexham rich in cultural moments,” she said.

The bid comes as Wrexham continues to invest in major cultural projects, including the upcoming Museum of Two Halves, which will showcase the city’s heritage alongside a new national football museum.

Councillor Paul Roberts said success in the bid would provide a significant boost for the region, adding that the museum would help strengthen Wrexham’s case by highlighting its cultural and sporting identity.

Public art has also played a growing role in the city’s cultural offer, with a popular mural trail celebrating Wrexham’s industrial and footballing history. Artist Liam Stokes-Massey said such projects have helped bring communities together and showcase local talent.

Meanwhile, events such as the International Spirit Festival have sought to make arts more accessible, with founder Krishnapriya Ramamoorthy emphasising the importance of cultural participation for all.

Film and TV hub

Support has also come from the screen industry, with Minera Studios co-founder Dean Fagan saying the bid could help position Wrexham as a hub for film and television production.

Wrexham University has also backed the campaign, with lecturer Steffan Owens describing it as an opportunity to connect education, creativity and economic regeneration.

The bid has already attracted support from across the community, including major sporting organisations, underlining growing momentum behind Wrexham’s push to secure City of Culture status.