Backlash as ‘airhead’ ‘influencer’ claims ‘Wales should join England’

A social media influencer has been branded an ‘airhead’ for claiming that Wales should not be its own country during a recent podcast.

Tennessee Thresher is a self-described ‘lifestyle influencer’ and model on both Instagram and TikTok who has attracted more than 1.2 million followers to her tennesseethresh account.

Before receiving her social media ‘fame’, she was a track and field athlete with a club called Sutton & District. She first began competing with them as part of their U-13 club.

Tennessee also hosts a podcast titled ‘Punchin’, where she made the now notorious comments about Wales.

Punchin’ with Danny Aarons and Tennessee Thresher is described as “their first-ever podcast as a couple (what could possibly go wrong?).

“Every Wednesday, Danny and Tennessee sit down to chat through the highs, lows, and all the messy in-betweens of life. From surviving first-time parenting and dealing with life’s curveballs as content creators, to arguing over who’s worse at timekeeping or whose idea of a ‘day off’ is actually relaxing.

“Expect weekly updates on what they’re loving, what they’re bickering about, and what’s making them laugh — plus listener questions, big debates, and the occasional drop-in from friends, family and familiar faces.

“Let’s face it, someone had to say it…”

According to its write-up, in its most recent episode, its 38th overall, Tennessee “shares what she did with the Sidemen’s £25,000, her controversial World Cup take (sorry Wales), and the two debate when Suede should be allowed to have a phone… before rounding off with the most unhinged game of wavelength yet!”

During the podcast, she said: “I just think Wales should maybe not be its own country.

“I think someone needs to go and have a long hard think about Wales not being part of England.”

The reaction on social media has been growing steadily since the podcast first aired, and people in Wales and across the world have questioned her intelligence and understanding of Wales’ history as a nation.

One of the first to take on the task was Cai Rhys, the face behind Gwalia Clothing, who had a lot to say.

Cai shared: “Well I hate to break it to you Tennessee, but some of us did have that long hard think, and started a clothing brand celebrating the fact that it is its one.

“I started my own clothing brand with the aim of educating people like yourself about the history of Wales. And to promote the fact that it is its own country.

“We’ve got our own flag.. We’ve got our own language..

“Thankfully Wales is its own country – always has been, always will be.

“And while some people are still thinking long and hard, we’re already shipping orders to people who already get it.”

_JamesT19 wrote: “She clearly doesn’t know the history between the English and the Welsh…..”

Replying to a comment asking, “Who is this Saesidiot?”, MariBradbury answered: “Just looked her up. Airhead Surrey faux celeb ‘influencer’ who seems to confuse Insta with Only Fans. Her opinions are as irrelevant as she is.”

Williams66605 wrote simply: “Absolute co*t!”

