Backlash over fast-food vans in protected countryside as council says it has ‘no view’

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s leadership has no view on plans for fast food vans at beauty spots despite objections over litter and the smell of onions.

Plans have been put forward to use three parking areas at Welsh Government owned woodland in the Wye Valley for snack vans.

Nearly 30 objections have been lodged with Monmouthshire County Council to allowing a snack van to operate from the car parking area at Beacon View at Maryland, Trellech near Monmouth and 20 against a van operating from the Whitestone/Bargain Wood car park Wye near Llandogo.

Two objections have also been made to a similar proposal for the area at Great Barnets Wood, on the western edge of Chepstow. All are within the Wye Valley National Landscape which is a protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Among the objections to the change of use planning applications, which would allow an independent commercial trader to operate are a comment that people enjoying the countryside “do not need sustenance or onion smells in the middle of nowhere.”

Conservative councillor Richard John has written to the planning department outlining his objections including litter, the lane to the Beacon View parking area being unsuitable for additional traffic, the impact on existing food and drink businesses locally and how a van serving food would operate without running water.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor asked at Monmouthshire council’s December meeting for the ruling Labour/Green Party administration’s view on the “series of applications”.

Deputy leader Paul Griffiths replied: “If by administration you mean me and my cabinet colleagues? We do not have a view.”

Cllr John said responded the plans are “clearly financially motivated to increase revenue from these that is completely at odds with Natural Resources Wales terms of reference as a taxpayer funded supposed guardian of the countryside.”

He then asked if Cllr Griffiths would be prepared to raise the issue either with the Welsh Government cabinet secretary or other council leaders through the Welsh Local Government Association.

“This is completely at odds with the role of Natural Resources Wales particularly in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and with such little regard to littering and food businesses,” said Cllr John.

However Labour’s Cllr Griffiths said Cllr John is “thoroughly aware the process of making planning decisions in this authority is that our planning officer will consider the manner in which this application is, or is not, consistent with our local development plan and will, in that light, consider it’s economic impact, its environmental impact and make a recommendation to the planning committee.

“The planning committee will make a decision whether these applications should be supported or not and if Cllr John has views he can share them and seek to influence that committee.”

Natural Resources Wales had run retail and catering services at some of its larger visitor centres before ceasing operations in March of this year but has since said it is seeking partners to provide those services at centres near Aberystwyth and Dolgellau.