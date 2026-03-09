Backlash over plans to turn field into giant battery

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter.

A proposed giant battery storage facility could turn “green fields” into “battery fields”, residents have warned, as the planning application heads to appeal.

Locals raised concerns about the safety and suitability of converting an agricultural field on Bronwylfa Road in Legacy, near Rhostyllen in Wrexham, into a large-scale energy storage facility.

Councillors on Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planning Committee are no longer able to rule on the application after failing to consider it within eight weeks of final submission.

But they have chosen to oppose the application when Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) considers it later this year.

Consisting of 118 large battery units, the site would store up to 400 megawatts of electricity from nearby solar farms, feeding it into the National Grid via the Legacy electricity sub-station less than 2.5km away.

Richard Turner, Principal Planner for the applicant Innova, said: “The appeal was not something we wished to pursue, nor a decision we took lightly.

“We’ve engaged positively and properly throughout this, and this is demonstrated by the fact that no consultees, either internal or external, raised any objections.

“This project provides vital energy infrastructure at a time when Wales must increase its renewable generation and strengthen its grid resilience.

“Following our consultation event, the original site was reduced by over 50% and the layout now delivers a new footpath providing an important pedestrian connection to the cricket club.

“The construction and operational period will support local employment and supply chain activity and over half a million pounds a year in business rates to the council.

“In addition, the project also secures over its lifetime a £20,000‑a‑year community benefit fund and a £400,000 charitable agreement with the Country Trust.

“We know that there is some anxiety about the safety of energy storage and this is our number one priority.”

His assurances failed to sway the committee however.

‘Clear reasons’

Eric Owen, speaking on behalf of residents, said there were three clear reasons to oppose the application.

“This proposed development would be detrimental to the landscape and visual amenities,” he said, “It would introduce an industrial element to an open grassland site. We would have battery fields, not green fields.

“Secondly the land used here is characterised principally and significantly as grade two best and most versatile agricultural land.

“The third reason for refusal is public safety. In this case, the fire and rescue authority is, for whatever reason, not able to comment in detail and refers to a guidance document. In Wales, public safety is a material consideration that should be taken into account when determining a planning application such as this.

“The planning report says the principal is acceptable, but the report does not analyse the issues concerning safety.”

Fires

The safety issue Mr Roberts referred to was the number of similar facilities where industrial-sized lithium-ion batteries have caught fire and proved difficult to put out.

Interim Chief Planning Officer Matthew Phillips confirmed that since 2011 there have been 85 fires at similar facilities worldwide, including in Liverpool and Essex.

The safety question was supported by Cllr Andy Williams – who is also a crew manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“To give you some comparisons, a hybrid‑electric vehicle battery requires roughly 36,000 gallons of water, the equivalent of a tanker full of water, to put out,” he said. “The smoke it gives off isn’t an acrid smoke like people think, it’s breathable smoke, white smoke, and it smells quite sweet.

“You wouldn’t think it would be doing you any harm – but it does. That’s on batteries much smaller than these.

“When they go on fire, NRW expects us to contain the chemical run‑off of those 36,000 gallons of water because it’s harmful for the environment. So, if you have a fire on one of these sites on agricultural land and we use tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, that contaminant can’t be contained.

” It’s going to go into the ground, and then where that water goes after that is anybody’s business.”

There were also concerns raised about the proximity to the A483, homes and community facilities including Bersham Cricket Club in the event of a fire that potentially could last hours or even days.

Shocked

“I’m shocked, saddened and surprised that this planning application is in front of us today,” said Wrexham Council Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard, who represents the neighbouring Esclusham Ward.

“You do have to take health and safety into consideration on a planning application. Proximity to the shop, scouts, health clinic, green, football club, cricket club, church, school and the nursery and it’s adjacent to the A483, which is a major, major trunk‑road artery.

“All of these are within a five‑minute walk of the proposed location. I know because I have done it. So, if there’s a fire, you’ve got some problems.

“There have been fires across the country; we’re all fully aware of that.”

Cllr Paul Pemberton, who represents the Ponciau ward that includes the application site, added: “A fire at one of these facilities can last for hours, even days.

“Over the last month there’s been large fires in New York, South Africa and Spain. When faults occur, each battery poses a significant risk.

“The batteries generate heat faster than they can dissipate it, which causes large volumes of toxic and explosive vapours. The Liverpool fire burned for three days.

” I ask, are the applicants or fire officers sure they have the facilities and equipment in place should a defect occur at this site? Personally, I don’t think so.”

The committee has until March 19 to submit its statement of opposition for consideration by PEDW.