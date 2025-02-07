Backlog at morgues ‘scandalous’ says MS

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Grieving families are having to “wait weeks” for the return of the bodies of their loved one’s due to “distressing” delays at morgues.

The backlog follows a change in legislation, lengthening the time it takes to release a body, following the medical examiner process being made more complicated in England and Wales.

Coming into effect on 9 September 2024, the new legislation means deaths not investigated by a coroner must now be reviewed by a medical examiner.

The Welsh Government said it was looking at how the delays could be reduced.

New regulations

A spokesperson said: “There is normally more demand on mortuary services during the winter.

“This has coincided with the introduction of new regulations by the UK Government for the death certification process, which requires additional steps to be taken before bodies can be released.

“These new arrangements are still bedding in, and we are working with the health board and the Medical Examiner Service to reduce delays to the release of loved ones to their families as a matter of urgency.”

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders claimed some families are waiting more than a month before the bodies of their loved ones are discharged to undertakers.

The Tory MS claimed staff members in mortuaries had told her that facilities at Ysbyty Gwynedd and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd were becoming full.

She said: “This scandalous and deeply distressing crisis is not being handled professionally.

“For months the health board has been aware that it is sometimes taking over a month to release bodies of the deceased, yet no tangible progress has been made.

“The distress caused to loved ones, who cannot see the body of the late friend and or relative, is unimaginable.

“I understand that the Medical Examiner Service is causing the delay; however, the most important point here is that there has been a failure by the Health Board and the Welsh Government to work effectively to stop this immoral crisis.”

She added: “What is going on is wrong.

“That it has been allowed to go on for this long is wrong.

“This needs to be addressed urgently. Such action is the humane thing to do.”

‘National issue’

Dr Sree Andole, Interim Executive Medical Director at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The process of receiving a death certificate at what is a distressing time for families should be as straight forward as possible.

“As discussed with Mrs Finch-Saunders this week, while this is a national issue with the extension of the medical examiner process, the health board has reviewed its processes to ensure everything is in place and moving as swiftly as possible.

“Our Associate Medical Directors for Mortality has also sought a meeting with the Lead Medical Examiner for Wales and other relevant parties to explore this matter further and to consider what practical steps can be taken to refine and streamline these processes.”

