French-style rioting could break out on British streets unless Andy Burnham’s Government can boost living standards, Kemi Badenoch warned.

The Tory leader hit out at the Prime Minister for re-opening the Brexit debate, claiming the UK faced being left behind in the artificial intelligence arms race if it ties itself to “stagnating” Europe.

Mrs Badenoch said an “economic revolution” was needed to kickstart economic growth, promising she would slash regulation, cut taxes and champion wealth creation if the entered No 10.

In a speech at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference she told business chiefs: “You know that we are now facing a choice.

“We can accept our fate, accept ever lower living standards, manage our decline, tend to our welfare state, and keep borrowing until we are bankrupt – something I don’t think people in this country are willing to do.

“You only have to look at France, at what’s been going on in Paris, to see the risks of a society getting poorer and feeling powerless to change it.

“You could accept that. The alternative is to forge something new.

“The alternative is to harness the many strengths that this country still has: great minds, world-class universities, brilliant innovators. We have a legal system, language and culture that still carry weight in the world.

“We can use these building blocks to make Britain rich again. But we can only do that if we fix the real problems that are holding back our economy: high energy costs, high taxes, red tape.”

Mrs Badenoch said restarting the Brexit debate was “the last thing our country needs right now”.

“Instead of focusing on the future, Andy Burnham has chosen to look backwards and restart an argument that created uncertainty, froze investment and distracted politicians from concentrating on economic growth.”

She warned that “just like many European countries, Britain is stagnating, crushed under a welfare state we can no longer afford, unable to minimise the impact of global energy shocks that we didn’t see coming”.

She said: “Something bad is happening in our economy and rejoining the EU is not going to fix it. Nor will staying outside the EU automatically fix it either.

“Britain needs to be more ambitious than just changing our relationship with Brussels. We need an economic revolution.”

She argued for cuts to taxes, regulation and energy prices as the way to boost growth, improve prosperity and repair the public finances.

“While we struggle to come to terms with what is happening to us, the world is moving on,” she said.

“The US and China are racing to develop some of the most exciting and disruptive technology ever created. Technology which can unlock means of production we never thought possible.

“But the way we’re going, Britain will have no say in that future because we are being left behind.”

A Labour Party spokesman said: “When it comes to business, Kemi Badenoch has her fingers in her ears.

“She’s doubling down on a failed status quo because she’s too scared to admit that the Tories’ botched Brexit deal has held Britain back.

“While more and more businesses back Labour’s new deal with the EU, the Tories are completely ignoring them because they’ve learnt nothing since they were kicked out of office.”