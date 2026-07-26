Badger cull petition meets Senedd debate threshold after overwhelming support

Nation.Cymru Staff

Opposition to the prospect of badger culling in Wales is continuing to grow after 10,000 people backed a petition calling on the Senedd to reject the policy.

It follows the passing of a Reform UK motion in the Senedd on 15 July 2026, by votes of 79 in favour to 9 against, to consider a targeted badger cull to manage bovine TB.

In response, activist and environmental campaigner Sarah Reisz launched the petition ‘We call upon the Senedd to reject any badger cull in Wales’.

Published on 21 July 2026, it has in just five days managed to achieve the 10,000 signatures required to be considered for a Senedd debate.

The petition reads: “A badger cull would be senseless, further decimate wildlife and has been shown have no effect on bovine TB. Wales should be proud of its record and not go back on what’s been achieved so far.

“To adopt a model of slaughtering wildlife which has already been shown to be ineffective would be folly and irresponsible in the extreme.

“Wales prides itself on the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act and we urge the Senedd to continue to put this at the heart of TB Eradication policy and reject calls for badger culling.

“Any change in Welsh policy must be accompanied by a full public consultation.”

Protect the Wild, a UK non-profit campaigning for the protection of British wildlife, amplified calls for supporters to back the petition on Instagram.

They said, although the Senedd’s motion is not yet binding, it is a “terrifying indication” of what may happen to Wales’ badger population.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Protect the Wild (@protectthewild__)

They also highlighted that, thanks to efforts focusing on cow-to-cow transmission, Bovine TB is almost at its lowest level in two decades, with 95% of Welsh herds declared free from the disease.

Protect the Wild alleged that, as both Plaid and Reform draw from rural support, “A badger cull is less about tackling TB effectively and more about keeping NFU Cymru and farming voters happy”.

The previous Welsh Labour government first called a halt to badger culling in 2012, following research suggesting the practice was both inhumane and ineffective in controlling the spread.

However, Plaid Cymru’s 2026 manifesto stated that they would look at “implementing a new approach to managing bovine TB – one which recognises wildlife as a source of infection and enables scientifically validated control methods”.

On 9 June, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth came under pressure in the Senedd, asked by Welsh Labour’s interim leader, Ken Skates, which method of culling he would favour, including shooting, poisoning, gassing or bludgeoning the animals.

In response, the First Minister said it was “not a serious question”, and again refused to rule out badger culling.

Mr Skates, speaking after First Minister’s questions, said: “I was appalled that the First Minister dismissed concerns raised about animal welfare today as ‘not a serious question’.

“Plaid Cymru’s approach to the outdated and cruel practice of culling badgers sets a dangerous precedent around how they will approach animal welfare.

“Which animal rights are they prepared to roll back on?

“Welsh Labour will continue to hold the government to account to ensure the progress made on a safer, kinder Wales for animals is not undone.”

Previous polling by RSPCA Cymru in May revealed overwhelming public opposition across Wales to killing badgers as a response to bovine TB.

The opinion survey revealed that only 27% of the Welsh population actively support badger culling, with just under half (46%) of those surveyed categorically against the method.

According to the data, 63% of people in Wales are either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ uncomfortable with badger culling being conducted in Wales, using lethal methods approved by government authorities.

Meanwhile, more than two thirds (68%) are either ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ uncomfortable with the concept of public funds being used for the culling of badgers.

Notably, badger culling directly impacts the political support of almost 60% of the Welsh public, with 52% less likely to support a political party that endorses badger culling.

The polling also revealed that 98% of people in Wales consider protecting Welsh wildlife to be important to them, with more than two thirds (69%) considering it ‘very important’.

Badgers were shown to be among the most popular species of wildlife in Wales, with 73% of people stating that they are specifically concerned about them when given a variety of species to choose from.

At the time, Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for RSPCA Cymru, said: “Badgers are such wonderful creatures and, like all wildlife, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. A growing body of evidence suggests that the majority of Bovine TB infection occurs between cattle and with the scientific evidence suggesting that badger culling is not an effective way to reduce the disease in cattle.

“Given the new arithmetic in the Senedd, we hope politicians are mindful of this during any future negotiations and discussions around the Welsh Government’s future direction. The new administration must always tackle bTB in a way which does not needlessly pose a threat to one of our most distinctive, well-loved yet misunderstood species of wildlife.”

The Senedd petition, We call upon the Senedd to reject any badger cull in Wales, is available here.

More information about badgers and the law is available here.

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