Badgers stabbed and attacked by dogs in horrific Welsh wildlife crime

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

A brutal attack on badgers in Wales has been highlighted in a new report warning that thousands of suspected wildlife crimes are going unpunished.

The attack in Caerphilly was filmed in October 2025 and led to a man being jailed for 16 weeks and banned from keeping animals for life following investigations by RSPCA Cymru and Gwent Police.

It is one of a number of incidents detailed in an annual report by Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), a coalition of nearly 100 environmental organisations, which is calling for tougher penalties and more resources to investigate wildlife crime.

The report says there were 2,149 reports of suspected wildlife crime in 2025 but only 41 convictions across the categories it examined – a rate of less than 2%.

Campaigners say the figures are likely to represent only part of the problem because many offences go undetected, unreported or are not consistently recorded.

There were 625 suspected incidents involving badgers during the year but only 15 convictions, 11 of which involved dogs being deliberately encouraged to harm them.

Richard Benwell, chief executive of WCL, said: “This report exposes a horrifying catalogue of cruelty.

“When people can persecute wildlife with so little prospect of punishment, the law is failing the animals it is supposed to protect, which sends a dangerous signal that wildlife crime can be committed with impunity.”

Elsewhere, the report details a hedgehog which died from injuries caused by a catapult attack in Berkshire and the trafficking of endangered animals.

More than 250 endangered species and illegal wildlife products were seized at the UK border during an operation led by Interpol and the World Customs Organisation.

Individual vehicles were found carrying more than 2,000 live tarantulas, rainbow boa constrictors and more than 100 endangered birds in poor conditions, with many already dead.

Tour boats

The report also details allegations of wildlife being disturbed by tour boats in the Farne Islands, including seabirds knocking eggs from ledges and seals being frightened into the water.

Footage from spring 2025 showed a pod of six to eight orcas being chased and crowded by tour boats and displaying signs of stress.

Investigations into the Farne Islands incidents were ongoing at the time of the report, with no prosecutions yet brought.

Reports of wildlife abuse made to the RSPCA rose from 904 in 2024 to 1,331 in 2025. Reports of wild birds being beaten increased from 58 to 93, while improper killing reports rose from 158 to 246.

Illegal trapping more than doubled from 188 reports to 415 – the highest figure recorded since at least 2020 – while intentional harm to wild animals increased from 645 to 848.

Bats

Reports involving bats also rose from 157 to 191, with more than half of those in 2025 involving damage or destruction to a roost.

WCL is calling on ministers to make at least 11 major wildlife crimes notifiable to the Home Office and increase penalties to bring them into line with those available for offences involving pets and livestock.

It also wants sentencing guidelines for key wildlife crimes, action on the use of catapults and slingshots against animals, and mandatory training and permits for wildlife tour operators.

Mr Benwell said: “The Government has promised much-needed stronger penalties, but tougher sentences will mean little if offenders are never brought before a court.

“Ministers must make major wildlife crimes notifiable and give police the tools and resources they need, and strengthen sentencing and enforcement.

“Britain’s wildlife is already fighting for survival against habitat destruction and climate change. It should not also have to endure sickening and senseless cruelty.”

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