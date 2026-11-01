Baker hopes new venture will become ‘heart of the community’ during winter months

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A baker given permission to open a tearoom in a seaside village hopes it will become “something in the heart of the community”.

Earlier this week, Heidi Holland of Y Bost Bakes was granted approval by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for a scheme to turn part of her home at Rose Cottage, Glanhafan, Solva, into a tearoom.

The property, in the Solva Conservation Area, was the village post office and store until it became a home in 2007.

A planning officer’s report recommending approval said the tearoom would operate alongside the existing Y Bost Bakes bakery, which has quite a presence on Instagram and Facebook, and would “bring commercial use back to part of a building linked to village services while keeping the rest of the property residential.”

The plans include minor alterations, seating on both floors and courtyard space for up to 51 customers.

Supporters said the scheme would “provide a welcome additional facility within Upper Solva, where residents consider there to be a lack of cafés and tearooms compared with the concentration of hospitality businesses in Lower Solva”.

Supporters added that the tearoom would “provide a welcoming meeting place where residents can socialise, meet friends and enjoy refreshments locally,” with the “potential for the business to serve local residents throughout the year, including during the winter months when some businesses in Lower Solva close or operate reduced hours”.

Heidi said she, Mark, Sol and their much-loved mascot, Boris the Dog, were “absolutely delighted to get our planning app approved”.

“Our vision is to offer something for Solva that is accessible and reflects the ethos of the community; there is currently nothing in Upper Solva for people to meet, have a coffee and catch up. In the summer Solva is very busy in the lower village and, in the winter, there isn’t always a lot open.

“So, we would like to offer something in the heart of the community.

“Our property used to be the Old Post Office with the post box still in the wall and retaining the heritage is important for us. We have lived and worked in Solva for 30 years and it will be a family business. In fact, my mum used to run a tearoom in Lower Solva, so we are carrying on the tradition.”

Heidi added: “We already have a home baking business and sell brownies and bakes at various outlets, including the seasonal ice cream van we run at Abereiddy. We anticipate being open Spring 2027 once the works to make our new venture accessible.”