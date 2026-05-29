Bakery worker hopes for Craig Revel Horwood tips before glittering Strictly-style showdown

Nation Cymru staff

A supply chain coordinator is swapping the bakery floor for the ballroom floor – with a little help from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Rising star Jack Davies, 28, who works at Jones Village Bakery in Wrexham, is preparing to don tails and patent leather shoes as he takes part in a glittering Strictly-style dance competition in aid of the city’s beloved Nightingale House Hospice.

After meeting the famously sharp-tongued TV judge several times through a mutual friend, Jack, from Flint, is aiming to call in a few favours before stepping onto the dance floor.

Jack said: “I’ve met Craig Revel Horwood three or four times because one of my friends used to work with him on Strictly.

“He used to do all the changing rooms and stuff, making sure they were stocked up with things like water – essentially he catered for the professional dancers

“I’m hoping I can get in touch with Craig when I’m training for the competition so I can get some tips from him.

“Craig is a lovely guy, he’s nothing like he is on the judging panel – not at all nasty. He is a delightful person.

“I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s a bit of a journey into the unknown but I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to go for it big time.

“I have quite a few friends whose parents have been in Nightingale House so I know how important it is. I was taken round the hospice and it is a phenomenal place so I’m looking forward to raising some money for them.”

The glitzy competition is a complete contrast to his role at the Village Bakery where he works from 4pm to midnight making sure products reach the right destinations on time.

Before joining the Village Bakery in 2024, he ran his own equestrian business training young horses and competing in dressage competitions across the country.

“The closest I’ve come to dancing is competing in dressage on horseback but I am very competitive and I don’t do anything by halves,” he added.

After taking a break last year when the hospice organised a major ball to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Strictly Nightingales is back “with a bang” this year.

Jack will partner professional dancer Esme Turner in this year’s fundraiser on October 17 at Carden Park near Chester.

He’s been allocated the Quickstep and will be spending the coming months training once a week in Whitchurch ahead of the 90-second routine in front of judges linked to the hit BBC show.

The sparkling event raises vital funds for Nightingale House which costs £5.6 million a year to run while receiving just 20 per cent of its funding from the government.

Kara Lindsay, Corporate Partnership Officer, said: “It costs £15,000 a day to run the hospice but we have got some great supporters like the Village Bakery and we are very grateful to them all.

“In 2024 Strictly Nightingales raised over £58,000 for patient care, and I’m hopeful we can make this year just as successful.

“Lots of amazing businesses get involved and they really get into the spirit of the occasion.

“It’s a night full of glitz and glamour and the contestants get to perform in front of their friends, family and colleagues.

“It’s a glitter ball occasion with wonderful costumes, hair and make-up – a proper Strictly night.

“The money we raise goes to support patients who have life-limiting illnesses as well as providing support for their families.

“The hospice is more about living and living well, comfortably and independently for as long as possible.”

Sales manager Tracie Edwards, who also coordinates the Village Bakery’s community activities, said: “There’s no better cause than Nightingale House, it absolutely pulls on my heart strings when you see the phenomenal work that they do.

“I really can’t wait for the Strictly Nightingales competition. Jack is such a flamboyant, beautiful creature that I think it’s going to be a huge amount of fun on the night.

“No matter what the outcome, we’re going to be there to support. However he does, he’s going to be a winner and the real winner is Nightingale House.”

CEO Simon Thorpe added: “Jack’s commitment to supporting Nightingale House is a real credit to him and reflects the strong community spirit we’re proud of at Village Bakery.

“Nightingale House is a vital local asset, providing incredible care and support to families during the most difficult times in their lives, and we’re delighted to back such an important cause.”