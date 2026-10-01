Ballot opens for 2027 Cardiff Half Marathon

Nation Cymru staff

The ballot is now open for runners to have a chance in securing a space in the 2027 Cardiff Half Marathon.

Next year’s race will be taking place on Sunday 3 October and general entry spaces will once again be offered via the ballot – so make sure to enter if you want a chance of running.

The ballot system has been introduced to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to gain entry without the pressure of being first in the queue. It will be free to enter and remain open for just over two weeks, closing at midnight on Sunday 18 October.

The results of the ballot will then be announced on Thursday 22 October.

Like last year, there will be a UK Ballot and International Ballot in operation to ensure a fair allocation of spaces for home runners, charity fundraisers and those from overseas.

There will also be a limited number of skip the ballot options – however these are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said: “This is the second year we’ve run the ballot at the Cardiff Half Marathon and, once again, we’re expecting demand into the race to be high.

“We made the choice to go to ballot after the 2025 race sold out within a matter of hours, to help make the process of securing a space as fair as possible. Last year, we had five times the demand for the number of spaces available as the race becomes increasingly popular among runners around the world. However, similar to last year we also have a number of skip the ballot options as well as charity spaces which will become available once the results of the ballot have been announced.

“We wish everyone the best of luck in the ballot and look forward to welcoming next year’s runners to Cardiff on Sunday 3 October.”

A UK ballot entry costs £59, however entry into the ballot is free and payment will only be taken if you become successful in securing a space.

The international ballot entry costs £70 and includes the option to apply as a group of three runners to help those who will be travelling from overseas to run together. International runners can only join one group and duplicate entries into multiple groups will be disqualified. However, if one member of the group becomes successful in the ballot, it means all in the group will be accepted and payment for these places will be taken to confirm registration.

Results of the ballot will be announced on Thursday 22 October. Other registration options will then become available to secure including charity entries, Tour Operator and SuperVoucher spaces.

A number of skip the ballot options are also available, for those who would rather not take their chances in the ballot – however these are limited.

These include:

NSPCC Fundraiser -allowing people to enter for £40 and skip the ballot when pledging to raise £300 for the charity.

Welsh Athletics Entry – 1,500 discounted spaces will be available on a first come first served basis. You’ll need to insert a valid affiliation number to verify, however once these have sold out, you’ll have to either enter the ballot of secure one of the other options available.

Welsh Distance Double – this includes entry into the 2027 Cardiff Half Marathon and ABP Newport Marathon and costs £108 (giving a £10 saving vs individual entry into both events).

CDF Training Bundle – entry into the 2027 Cardiff Half and CDF 10K on 5 September. Tickets are priced at £87, giving a £7 saving vs individual entry into both events.

Welsh Half & Half – New for this year, this skip the ballot option includes entry into Jones O Gymru Anglesey Half Marathon and the 2027 Cardiff Half, costing £103 and giving runners a £10 saving against general entry into both.

To enter the ballot or secure one of the skip the ballot options visit: cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/take-part/register/

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