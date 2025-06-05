Bangor archives campaigners ‘overwhelmed’ by strength of support

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners fighting to protect the future of a “nationally significant” archives and special collections service at Bangor University say they have been “overwhelmed” by the strength of public support.

Messages have flooded in from all over the world and a petition launched recently has already achieved almost 3,000 signatures.

Organisers are now hoping that more people will sign the Save Your Archives online petition or write a letter to the university to help save the Archives and Special Collections from job cuts.

Currently there are two full-time and two part-time staff and it was previously proposed that three could be lost, leaving just one person to run the department.

The news came after the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Edmund Burke had emailed university staff warning of impending cuts within the university.

The university, which has around 10,000 students, is looking to cut jobs across the board as part of a bid to save more than £5m.

Fight

Senedd Members and Members of Parliament had taken up the fight, and 46 Gwynedd councillors had also signed a document expressing their “dismay” and pledging their support.

Politicians Siân Gwenllian MS, Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Rhun ap Iorwerth MS had met with the university’s vice-chancellor to express their “serious concerns” over impact on the “nationally significant” resource.

Last week, it was announced that the university would be re-reconsidering its proposals – although no decision has come yet. A consultation period comes to an end on Friday, June 13.

Then the university’s executive is expected to consider feedback from staff, students and external stakeholders.

Elen Wyn Simpson, the archives and special collections manager for digital services, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the strength of support we have received and we are grateful to everyone that’s taken the time to explain the importance of the Archives and Special Collections to them.

“This is not just about jobs – it’s about the future of our archival collections and of Bangor University as the custodian of our collections.”

Irreplaceable works

The Archives and Special Collections is responsible for the collection and long-term preservation of manuscripts, archival collections and a diverse range of rare books and printed material, many dating back many centuries.

Its earliest item is a charter issued by King Richard I at Canterbury to the Bishop of Coventry, dated November 30, 1189.

“It’s quite an important document that is used in teaching sessions with our students since it’s an early example of new developments in the form of the English royal charter,” Elen said.

Among its extensive collection, the Archives holds items including the original manuscripts of famous Welsh poets RS Thomas and Hedd Wyn.

It is also the keeper of Welsh estate papers including Penrhyn, Mostyn, Baron Hill, Bodorgan, and Plas Newydd. There are also documents relating to the Welsh who emigrated to Patagonia.

Elen added: “We are continuing to ask people to sign the petition and if people feel strongly about the cuts we are facing, we are asking them to write a letter of support.

“We don’t know what will happen at the moment, nothing has been decided yet, so we hope people will still continue to support us.”

