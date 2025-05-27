Bangor medics learn Welsh as a clinical skill using innovative pilot course

Bangor University’s first full cohort of medical students have been commended for their efforts in learning Welsh and engaging with the linguistic context in which they will be working, thanks to an innovative pilot course.

The ‘More than Words – Welsh as a clinical skill’ course was developed by specialist tutors and policy leads at Canolfan Bedwyr, the University’s Centre for Language Services, Research and Technology, in collaboration with clinical and support staff at the North Wales Medical School and from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The course was delivered to students at Taster, Intermediate and Proficiency levels to support the Welsh Government’s ‘More than just words’ policy in embedding the Welsh language into health and social care.

Language awareness training

As well as language tuition, the students also received language awareness training to equip them with an understanding of the linguistic landscape in which they will work.

The module saw the medical students develop medicine-specific Welsh vocabulary and phrases over two semesters of weekly sessions – giving them the necessary skills to work in a region where the Welsh language is spoken by a significant number of residents, often as a first language.

The course also featured guest speakers, including clinicians and support staff from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board; and staff from the region’s other frontline emergency services – North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Young children

Particular emphasis focused on working with very young children, not yet fully bilingual; and elderly patients, for whom expressing complex feelings and emotions in a second language can be a struggle, especially when coupled with the presence of conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The students also had real-world opportunities to use their skills during their first placements in GP surgeries and other similar facilities in the region.

One of those students to benefit from the pilot is Mustafa Al-Bazooni, from Manchester, who went on placement to a surgery in Penrhyndeudraeth.

He said, “This course has given me so much exposure to the Welsh language and culture – it’s been amazing. It’s going to help me in creating a more comfortable environment for patients. Even if it’s just by saying ‘ti’n iawn?’ or ‘bore da’, it’ll go a long way in improving our communication skills with them as doctors.”

Another student, Enlli Pritchard, from Waunfawr, is a Welsh speaker and followed the module’s Proficiency stream, where emphasis was given on developing Welsh for use in a professional medical context.

She said, “It’s really increased my confidence in my use of ‘professional’ Welsh and I’ve been able to put my skills to effective use immediately. I worked on a project recently where we thanked local families for donating their loved ones’ bodies for medical research and being able to use appropriate and sensitive language – in Welsh – really gave a deeper connection for us all.”

Both Mustafa and Enlli were given special recognition by their tutors for their positive attitudes and dedication during the two semesters.

According to Dr Phil Davies, Advanced Language Skills Tutor at Canolfan Bedwyr and the module’s co-ordinator, a new cohort of students on a new programme of study allowed for the development of a novel and unique course.

Dr Davies said, “We were keen to make the course a meaningful introduction to the language, to be ‘more than just words’. Teaching useful words and phrases for them to use as clinicians with Welsh-speaking patients, side by side with language awareness sessions, took us to one of the core tenets of medicine – understanding, with respect, who it is they’re treating.”

Following the students’ positive feedback and a successful evaluation by staff, ‘More than Words – Welsh as a clinical skill’ will be delivered to all first-year medical students enrolled on medicine courses at North Wales Medical School from September 2025 onwards.

