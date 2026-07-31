Bangor University and Welsh Mountain Zoo formalise partnership to boost conservation research

Mark Mansfield

Bangor University and the Welsh Mountain Zoo have signed a formal partnership agreement aimed at expanding research, conservation and student learning opportunities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds on an existing relationship between the two organisations and is intended to increase collaboration on research projects, teaching and public engagement.

Under the agreement, students on relevant degree courses will have greater opportunities to undertake placements, internships, work experience and field-based learning at the Colwyn Bay zoo. Staff from both organisations will also work together on research and knowledge exchange.

The partnership will focus on areas including conservation science, animal welfare, environmental monitoring, sustainability and education, while also supporting the zoo’s future development through collaborative research and student-led projects linked to new facilities and exhibits.

Professor Paul Spencer, Bangor University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, said the agreement would combine the university’s academic expertise with the zoo’s practical conservation experience.

He said: “By combining Bangor University’s research expertise and educational strengths with the zoo’s practical conservation knowledge and public engagement programmes, we can create meaningful opportunities for our students, support innovative research, and contribute to conservation outcomes with real-world impact.

“We look forward to working closely together to develop initiatives that benefit both organisations and our communities.”

Kim Wood, director of living collections at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said formalising the partnership would help strengthen conservation work and student opportunities.

She said: “We are delighted to formalise our longstanding relationship with Bangor University through this Memorandum of Understanding.

“As a progressive conservation zoo, collaboration is fundamental to achieving our mission, and this partnership brings together academic excellence with practical conservation expertise.

“By working together, we can create meaningful opportunities for research, student development and public engagement, while continuing to improve animal welfare, support wildlife conservation and inspire the next generation of conservationists.”

The two organisations said they would work together on research and conservation projects designed to advance scientific understanding while helping to inspire future generations of conservationists.

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