Bank and vintage shop set for major transformation at city shopping centre

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

Plans have been approved to transform a bank and a vintage shop at a high-profile city shopping centre as part of a wider regeneration of the area.

LS Cardiff Holdings Ltd has been given permission by Cardiff Council to convert the Halifax bank and clothes shop Blue Rinse Vintage at Queens Arcade from their current uses to instead be used for “food and drink purposes”.

This is part of a wider plan to regenerate what used to be one of the city’s most popular shopping destinations.

Planning documents state: “The vast majority of the Queens Arcade is now vacant; with only a few remaining tenants occupying the building, including Blue Rinse Vintage at the ground floor of MSU [Major Retail Space] 1 & 2 and Halifax at the ground floor of Units 10a & 10b “.

It is noted in the plans that Halifax intends to move to the nearby St David’s shopping centre.

While the plans reference “proposed restaurant units” it is not known what type of restaurant will fill the spaces.

The application states: “Queens Arcade occupies a central location within the city centre and its high vacancy rate and subsequent deterioration currently detracts from vitality and viability and the city centre as a whole.

“The proposal will boost footfall and assist in transforming Queens Arcade and the city centre into a more attractive place to live, work, and visit.

“The site benefits from a highly sustainable location with strong connections to sustainable transport modes, making it easily accessible for people living in the city centre as well as those travelling from surrounding areas using active travel.

“This proposal forms part of a wider vision to repurpose Queens Arcade, which will support the regeneration, renewal, and enhancement of the city centre as a whole.”

However concerns have been expressed about planned upcoming restaurants.

Directly across from the development is the 800-year-old St John the Baptist Church.

The priest at the church, Sarah Jones, wrote to the council expressing concerns over how potential noise from the restaurants may affect the church.

She wrote: “St John’s welcomes the development of the city centre and understands the intention to create an environment which is welcoming and with good hospitality.

“We simply need to point out that if the noise levels increase from their current levels, the city of Cardiff will lose something very precious. St John’s is a place of peace in an ocean of noise.”

Planning documents add: “The proposed development forms a key element of the wider vision for the repurposing of Queens Arcade

“The proposal will enhance the vitality, viability, and attractiveness of Queens Arcade and Cardiff city centre as a whole.”

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