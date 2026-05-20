Bank Holiday heatwave forecast for parts of Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales could officially enter heatwave territory this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures climbing into the high 20s over the Bank Holiday break.

The Met Office said parts of Wales may meet official heatwave criteria by Sunday as a prolonged spell of unusually hot weather spreads across the UK.

Forecasters said temperatures could reach around 28C in some parts of Wales over the weekend, with conditions expected to remain warm for several consecutive days.

The heatwave threshold is reached when temperatures exceed 25C for at least three days in a row.

Meteorologists said the UK as a whole could experience its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures in southern England potentially rising above 30C.

There is even a possibility parts of England could see temperatures climb as high as 33C on Sunday, close to the all-time May record of 32.8C set in London in 1922.

The warm weather means some areas are expected to be hotter than popular Mediterranean holiday destinations including Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to experience temperatures reaching the mid-20s by next week.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan described the conditions as “a prolonged period of high temperatures”.

The current warmest day recorded in the UK so far this year was 26.6C at Kew Gardens in London in April.