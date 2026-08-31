Bank holiday Monday to see sunny spells and showers – Met Office

Met Office senior operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “It’s another day of sunny spells and showers, a generally bright but cloudy start with sunny spells in the east, we will have some showers from the get-go in the west and they will become a bit more heavy, the odd rumble of thunder is possible.

“A drier and brighter end to the day.

“Monday promises to be the best of the three days, still showers around but a lot less than what we’ve seen.

“Tuesday across England and Wales promises to be reasonably fine with some lengthy sunny spells. It’s a different story across Scotland. we’ve got a band of cloud and rain.

“Wednesday, it changes, it goes downhill, turning cloudy and wet during the course of Wednesday, particularly across Wales and northern England northwards.”

Music fans at Reading Festival donned ponchos and umbrellas, and frolicked in the mud after getting caught in downpours over the weekend.

While some were seen flinging mud at each other and playing in puddles, others hid beneath their plastic ponchos as they braved the poor weather conditions.

Festivalgoers heading to Reading and Leeds, Creamfields and other live music events had previously been warned of unseasonably strong winds.

Elsewhere, the cricket at Lord’s in London was halted by the rain on Saturday.

Previous hot weather across the UK coincided with extremely dry conditions. The Met Office has said the UK is on course for its hottest summer on record after five heatwaves, with temperatures of up to 38.1C recorded in London.