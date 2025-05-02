Bank holiday weekend to bring cooler weather after hottest day of the year

The bank holiday weekend is set to bring largely dry but noticeably cooler weather across the UK following the hottest day of the year so far, forecasters said.

While most areas will avoid significant rain, temperatures are expected to dip compared with recent days, with Sunday likely to feel the chilliest.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Temperatures will range from low double figures in the north to the mid-teens in the south, with averages of around 10C in northern Scotland and 15C or 16C in southern England.” He added: “It will certainly feel a good deal cooler.

Cloud

“The May sunshine is still strong, so it won’t feel too bad if you’re under the sun but if you’re under the cloud it will feel markedly different.” Saturday may bring some showers, particularly in southern coastal counties, but Mr Snell said “a lot of the UK will be largely dry” across the weekend.

Cooler conditions

“There’s a fair bit of dry weather around, a few spots of rain here and there, but nothing too widespread,” he said. Sunday is expected to be the coldest day, with a slight recovery in temperatures possible by Monday. “By the time we get to Monday, we might start to see a recovery in temperatures,” Mr Snell added, with highs of around 16C in the south and 12C in the far north. The cooler conditions follow a burst of heat on Thursday. Kew Gardens in west London recorded a high of 29.3C, making it the warmest temperature of the year so far.

