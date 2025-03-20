Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold as global uncertainty grows

The MPC said there were risks to the economic outlook for several countries, including the UK, and uncertainties about how the policy changes could affect inflation.

It stressed it was a “rapidly evolving situation, which it would monitor closely and assess further” at the next meeting in May.

The Bank uses interest rates as a tool to control inflation, targeting a Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate of 2%.

CPI inflation rose to 3% in January, according to the latest official figures, which the MPC said was higher than it had been expecting and that it needed to pay close attention to any signs of lasting inflationary pressures.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: “There’s a lot of uncertainty at the moment.

“We still think that interest rates are on a gradually declining path, but we’ve held them at 4.5% today.”

He stressed that the committee will be “looking very closely at how the global and domestic economies are evolving” every time it meets.