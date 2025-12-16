Banking hub confirmed in north Wales town

Amelia Jones

A town in north Wales is set to get its own banking hub following concerns that residents were being left with limited access to cash and in-person banking services.

The facility will open in the island town of Holyhead, Anglesey, in March, replacing the former Rowlands Pharmacy.

It will provide everyday banking, including withdrawals and deposits, alongside daily sessions with representative from major banks to help residents with more complex enquiries. It is one of only a handful of banking hubs in north Wales.

The hub is being delivered by Cash Access UK, which works with communities across the UK to provide shared banking services.

The move follows a review by LINK, the UK’s national cash network, which identified areas where access to in-person banking and cash withdrawals is most needed.

The review highlighted that residents in some areas have struggled to reach banks following closures, making everyday financial tasks difficult, particularly for the elderly and those with limited digital access.

Llinos Medi, MP for the area, welcomed the announcement. She said: “Access to simple banking services is crucial for many people, especially the elderly, the vulnerable, those with limited digital access, and small businesses.”

“I’ve been pushing for this behind the scenes for some time because it’s necessary and it should make life easier for people here. I’m very pleased we’ve got to this stage and look forward to the opening in March,” she added.

Bank closures across Anglesey in recent years have left residents with limited options for face-to-face banking.

Cash Access UK aims to open around 200 hubs nationwide by the end of 2025, giving communities local access to cash, account services, and support from bank representatives.

Th new hub in Holyhead will allow residents to manage everyday banking locally, reducing the need for long journeys and ensuring people can access essential financial services close to home.