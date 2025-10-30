Bannau affordable homes plan

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for 43 affordable homes in the ancient capital of the kingdom of Brycheiniog have been lodged with National Park planners.

The application by Jamie Watkins of the Pobl Group was lodged with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (NPA) earlier this month.

The development is for a field off Hay road in Talgarth between Ysgol y Mynydd Ddu primary school and the Haygarth medical centre.

The proposal is to build a mix of 12 one-bedroom flats, seven two-bedroom bungalows, five two-bedroom bungalows, 11 three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses at the 1.7-hectare site.

Local needs

Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Ltd explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Green said: “The scheme aims to provide a variety of affordable housing options arranged in a high-quality, accessible, and safe environment.

“The development is designed to complement the surrounding landscape while meeting local housing needs.

“Additionally, the proposed development offers 43 affordable units in response to an identified housing need within the area.”

According to Mr Green the local housing market assessment for Talgarth from last February shows that 187 applicants have the town down as a first preference for accommodation while a further 87 applicants have it down as their second or “subsequent” preferential choice.

Mr Green continued: “The dwellings are arranged in clusters around gently curving roads and cul-de-sacs to create a safe and legible street network.

“The internal road layout promotes pedestrian safety through sidewalks, green verges, and traffic-calming measures.”

A problem with the site is that part of it is in a flood zone.

According to the documents this issue will be solved with an attenuation basin on the southern edge of the site that will take the excess water.

This basin would also “provide” a natural play area for residents at times when it is not filled with water.

Pobl Group are a social housing not for profit organisation who manage an existing portfolio of over 16,000 properties across South Wales.

The consultation period on the proposals continues until November 12