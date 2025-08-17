Bannau Brycheiniog holiday camp plans approved

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn an outdoor activity centre for schools into an all-year-round holiday camp have been approved by Bannau Brycheiniog planners.

In May, UK Green Parks Brecon limited submitted a change of use planning application for land and buildings used for overnight accommodation for school children using the facilities at the outdoor activity centre at Royal Oak Camp in Llangorse.

The camp is located around 100 metres north of Llangorse lake.

The company wanted to be able to use land and buildings for overnight holiday accommodation for everyone and not just school children.

Holiday cottages

It also wanted to convert three of the existing buildings into holiday cottages, reconfigure the car park and make improvements to an existing on-site restaurant.

The activity centre fell into administration and then ceased to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Planning agent Charly Stringer of Avison Young limited stressed in arguments in favour of the proposal that the scheme would “revitalise the site.”

The different clientèle that could use the facility would be “higher yield” and would spend locally “ensuring” the campsite makes a “valuable” contribution to the economy.

Bannau Brycheiniog planning case officer Alan Southerby said: “Overall there is no basis on which the altered holiday occupation of the approved pods and extended season could be regarded as contrary to policy.”

Conditions

Likewise, Mr Southerby had no problem with building being converted into holiday cottages and did not put any conditions to limit the restaurant use.

Mr Southerby continued: “The development plan position is supportive of the scheme in that it helps deliver the social and economic aspirations of policy in relation to community wellbeing and tourism.

“Planning Policy Wales (PPW) sees tourism as vital to economic prosperity and job creation in Wales and requires the planning system to encourage tourism where it contributes to economic development and rural diversification.

“Tourism related development is rural areas is an essential element in providing for a healthy and diverse economy and that a rural economy must develop a wide base if it is to be adaptable and resilient to the challenges it faces now and in terms now and in the future.”

Mr Southerby added: “In line with statutory provisions, the application has been found to be acceptable in this respect and is recommended for approval.”

