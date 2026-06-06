Bannau caravan site to open all year round

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A popular campsite will be able to open all year round now that Bannau Brycheiniog planners gave the green light to a proposal that allows the time extension.

In April last year, a planning application was submitted by Paul Barnes of the Caravan and Motorhome club for the Brecon Beacons Caravan and Motorhome Club Site at Brynich Farm, near Brecon.

The application had been made due to demand for holiday pitches during the winter months.

The campsite is just off the Brynich roundabout at the junction of the A40 and the A470 around 1.3 miles from the centre of Brecon.

The proposal includes bringing the official number of pitches down from 200 to 150.

Each year the site is closed from the beginning of November through until the end of February and is allowed to reopen on March 1.

Claims were made in support of the application that opening the site during the winter would bring in an extra £171,000 to the local economy, which could support the equivalent of three jobs.

Senior planning officer Christopher O’Brien explained that the benefits of extending the opening season for the visitor economy needed to be balanced with the impacts on landscape and residents amenity through the winter months.

Mr O’Brien said: “Whilst not benefiting from express support in the (Local) Development Plan for year around caravan sites in countryside locations material considerations include the maturity and permanence of the well developed and managed site.

“Furthermore, the relationship of the site with the lawful year-round enterprise in respect of the use of the former barn at Brynich Farm for a restaurant and function room for weddings, training events, rehearsals.

“There being no seasonal restriction on this use, in this context, there is considered no significant adverse effect from the proposal on the setting of either of the listed buildings at Brynich Farm.”

Mr O’Brien explained that the caravan site is close to the firing range at Dering Lines Infantry Battle School.

Due to this the Defence Infrastructure Organisations, National Armaments Director Group were consulted on the application and raised no objection.

Mr O’Brian said: “From discussing with the site managers on my site visit, I understand there is an existing working relationship whereby firing times are communicated so that those making booking are made aware.

“The site manager is also aware of the annual bonfire and fireworks spectacle which is put on for the residents of Brecon at Dering Lines in early November and like with firing, will make guests, especially those with pets, aware when booking.”

He went on to recommend approving the application subject to conditions.

One of these conditions is that a register of each touring caravan, accompanying vehicle and motorhome on the site is kept.

This needs to show showing the names of all the occupiers of each plot, their main home addresses, vehicular registrations and dates of arrivals and departures.

This register will need be available to be inspected by Bannau Brycheiniog planners.