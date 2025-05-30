Bar owner claims he is facing ‘prejudice’ in bid to open rooftop terrace

A brewery owner has alleged he is facing “prejudice” in his battle to open a rooftop terrace above his town-centre bar.

Caerphilly County Borough Council officials have recommended councillors turn down the application for The Project bar (formerly Brew Monster) in Lon Y Twyn.

Project boss Glenn White told the authority’s licensing committee he was “extremely disappointed” his proposal had been recommended for refusal, and felt officers were “biased” against his business.

Council officers refuted his allegations – with licensing manager Lee Morgan stating the recommendation was “based on the collective position of the responsible authorities… and also residents”.

Neighbours

Three neighbours had objected to the rooftop terrace plans, mainly on noise grounds.

One of them, Paul Brown, also said the proposed outdoor area would overlook his bedroom, leading to a loss of privacy.

Writing to the committee, fellow objector Kathryn Jordan claimed a rooftop area would pose a “significant disruption to the peaceful enjoyment of the surrounding residential areas”.

A third objector, a Mr Butler, complained about previous “horrendous” noise levels outside the bar that meant “we couldn’t sit in our own garden”.

Mr White told the committee a rooftop terrace for up to 30 seated customers would help develop his business, and prevent a summer “struggle” to compete with other town-centre bars that offer outdoor seating.

‘Strong controls’

He said the rooftop terrace would have “strong controls” and “strong management”, adding his bar’s clientele typically stayed for up to three drinks and was “less likely to be shouting, to be singing”.

Turning to the local opposition, Mr White claimed “the same three residents object to everything we do”.

But environmental health officer Victoria Woodland judged the predicted noise from the rooftop area would be “significant” enough to “undermine” the council’s licensing rules around public nuisance.

“Your premises is probably in the wrong location,” she told Mr White. “We don’t feel that the rooftop terrace is suitable for use as intended.”

Mr White contended his bar is near a town centre, a “noisy” primary school, and a “busy” road.

Senior planning officer Carwyn Powell, who told the committee he had supported the original plan to convert the premises from retail use to the brewery, suggested a rooftop terrace may be a step too far.

“Business should be supported in the town centre, but [it] has to be suitable,” he said. “The building is acceptable but the use of a rooftop terrace is not.”

The licensing committee will consider the case and publish its decision within five working days.

