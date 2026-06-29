Barber’s tribute to father inspires life-saving defibrillator appeal

Nation.Cymru staff

After losing his father to a heart attack at just 54 years old, barber Barri Lazarou from the Lazarou family of well-known hairdressers and barbers in south Wales, decided to do something positive that could help save someone else’s life.

Working with Calon Hearts, Barri fundraised to install a defibrillator at his barbershop, helping protect his staff, customers and the wider community.

His story is now being shared by the Welsh charity to encourage more businesses to think about the life-saving difference a defibrillator could make.

The charity is also highlighting its newly launched Defibrillator Summer Scheme, designed to help place more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in locations where they are needed most.

Successful applicants will receive:

• An AED with pads and rescue kit

• An internal storage cabinet

• Free CPR training, either in person or online

The scheme is open to organisations across Wales and is designed to help ensure more communities, regardless of where they are, have rapid access to life-saving equipment when every second counts.

Sharon Owen, Founder and Chief Executive of Calon Hearts, said: “Barri’s story is incredibly powerful because it’s about turning personal loss into something positive.

“He didn’t install a defibrillator because he expected to use it. He installed it because he never wanted another family to experience what his own family went through.”

While Barri’s story began in south Wales, Calon Hearts hopes it will inspire businesses, sports clubs and community organisations in every part of Wales to consider whether they would be prepared if someone suffered a cardiac arrest on their premises.



Every week in the UK, at least 12 young people lose their lives to undiagnosed heart conditions, often without warning.

Calon Hearts works to reduce sudden cardiac deaths through heart screening, CPR training and improving access to defibrillators.

Since launching, the charity has:

• Helped place more than 37,000 defibrillators

• Screened more than 35,000 hearts

• Trained more than 600,000 people in CPR

The charity has worked with businesses, schools, sports clubs and community organisations in communities across Wales, helping make defibrillators more accessible where people live and work.

Calon Hearts provides the best defibrillator on the market – the Mindray C1A Beneheart Automatic Defibrillator. This defibrillator is dual functioning, with a simple switch changing from adult to child mode using dual-electrode pads, meaning there is no switching of pads necessary – saving precious seconds in an emergency.

The defibrillator comes with an eight-year warranty and a battery with a lifespan of up to five years. The cost is £699, which includes free CPR and defibrillator training whenever required.

Sharon added: “Every workplace has people worth protecting. But a defibrillator isn’t just there for staff. It could save a customer, visitor, contractor or member of the public just walking by.

“Barri has shown what one person can achieve. We’d love to see businesses, cafés, sports clubs, community centres and workplaces right across Wales following his example, because every community deserves access to life-saving equipment.”

Whether it’s a village hall in rural Wales, a family-run beachfront café, a local sports club or a busy city-centre workplace,

Calon Hearts is encouraging organisations of every size to consider installing a defibrillator or applying to the Defibrillator Summer Scheme.

Contact Calon Hearts to find out more by emailing [email protected] or apply for support through the Defibrillator Summer Scheme by completing the application form on the Calon Hearts website – Apply for a Defibrillator | Calon Hearts.

You can watch the full interview here.