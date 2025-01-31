Barclays apologises after customers unable to access accounts online

Barclays has apologised to customers after an outage stopped customers accessing their accounts and making payments.

Customers said they have been unable to log into their bank accounts online or through their mobile apps.

It comes on payday for many people across the UK, the last Friday of the month.

Barclays confirmed that some features on its app and online banking service have been impacted, causing issues for payments both in and out of accounts.

Wages

Some Barclays customers on social media said they have not received wages and have been unable to pay rent to landlords as a result.

In response to one customer on X, the bank said: “I’m really sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We’re having some problems with our systems today and you may have trouble using some features in our app, online banking as well as payments in and out of your accounts.”

The Down Detector website has shown more than 1,200 reports that Barclays banking services have been down in recent hours.

“Sorry”

A Barclays spokesman said: “We’re aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems using some features in our app, online banking and with payments in and out of their accounts.

“We’re sorry for this and are working hard to fix the problem.

“As soon as it’s resolved, we’ll let our customers know.”

