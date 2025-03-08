Barclays says services ‘back up and running’ after online banking outage

Barclays says its services are “back up and running”, after fixing an outage which prevented customers from accessing their online bank accounts on Saturday.

Outage tracker Downdetector reported more than 1,000 customers saying they faced issues transferring money or accessing their mobile banking app, preventing them from paying bills or making purchases.

Technical difficulties

Barclays apologised for the disruption, citing technical difficulties, and said the issue was resolved by Saturday afternoon.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We’re extremely sorry for the technical issues that some of our customers experienced this morning when using our app, online banking and with payments in and out of their accounts.

“Everything is now back up and running.”

The bank faced IT issues on payday in January, causing disruption to its online services which lasted for three days.

Some customers said they were unable to pay bills, transfer money or make purchases in store as a result of the outage.

Many vented their frustration on social media after facing similar issues in January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

