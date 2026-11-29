Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A dog day care firm wants to open a new base at a plush wedding venue, caring for up to 40 dogs each day.

An application has been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council to change the use of an agricultural storage barn at Cefn Tilla Court, Cefn Tilla Road, Llandenny, for a day care facility with a grooming studio.

An objection has already been made to the plan at the 120-acre estate.

The application was submitted by Robert Evans, of Cefn Tilla Court. It proposes daytime care for a maximum of 40 dogs, subject to licensing requirements and operated by Adventure Paws. No overnight boarding is planned.

Dogs would be dropped off between 7am and 9am, and collected between 5pm and 7pm. Adventure Paws would also offer collection and return services using its own vehicles, creating no more than four related vehicle trips each day.

The business has nearly ten years’ experience in dog walking, training and home boarding. It employs six people, including a canine behaviour specialist and a registered veterinary nurse.

According to a statement supporting the application, the facility would provide supervised care, exercise, enrichment and grooming. Dogs would be kept in “suitable groups”, with arrangements for rest, exercise, welfare, cleaning, waste disposal and drainage.

Planning permission for the barn for agricultural storage was granted in 2020.

The application states reusing the existing building for dog day care would support the estate’s diversification and avoid creating a commercial building in the countryside.

It would also complement Cefn Tilla’s role as a wedding and events business with Adventure Paws already providing a dog chaperoning services for weddings.

Information submitted with the application says the proposal would employ one full-time and one part-time worker, while supporting the retention of six existing jobs.

A resident’s objection has raised concerns about noise, traffic, highway safety, neighbouring homes and impact on the rural character of the area.

Objections are anonymised on the council website but is signed “a concerned local resident” and states: “I have serious concerns that the proposed development could have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding area, neighbouring properties, residential amenity, highway safety and the rural character of the locality.”

The objection also there is potential for “frequent barking,

howling, whining and general animal noise throughout the operating day”.

The application is being considered by the council planning department and members of the public have until Wednesday, December 16 to comment.