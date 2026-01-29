Barn conversion approved for permanent residence

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Calls to convert two former agricultural barns from holiday accommodation to residential have been given the go-ahead by a Welsh national park.

In two related applications to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Daniel Start, of Freshford, Bath, sought permission for changes of use of East Barn and West Barns, Binchurn Farm, near Square and Compass, Trefin.

Local community council Llanrhian supported the East Barn and West Barn schemes, but, in the case of the former, noted: “The council is in favour of this application, but some councillors have concerns that, without a compelling reason to justify the change, this application might set a precedent for other conversions to revert to full residential use.”

Officer reports recommending approval for both schemes said both the former outbuildings were granted permission for conversion to holiday accommodation back in 2011, “with occupancy restricted by condition to prevent use as a person’s sole or main residence,” adding: “The principle of conversion was therefore accepted only in the context of holiday accommodation and not unrestricted residential use. The site lies within the open countryside of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, where new residential development is strictly controlled.”

Of the two schemes it added: “While the buildings historically formed part of the wider farm complex, it is noted that the barns are now in separate ownership from the original farmhouse, which itself appears to comprise two separate residential units.

“As a result of this separate ownership, the barns function independently from the farmhouse and there is no longer a single controlling agricultural unit. This increases the likelihood of the external areas being treated as self-contained residential curtilage, particularly if the barns are permitted unrestricted residential occupation. The site forms part of a traditional farmstead group within the open countryside, where the sense of openness and agricultural character contributes positively to the special qualities of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“While the proposal does not involve physical alterations to the buildings, the change from holiday use to permanent residential occupation increases the potential for domestication of external areas through the introduction of defined residential curtilage, suburban boundary treatments and domestic paraphernalia.”

Both reports say policy seeks an affordable housing contribution of 35 per cent for new properties in the St Davids and North Coast area, adding: “As on-site provision is not feasible in this instance, the policy requires a commuted sum towards off-site affordable housing provision.”

Both applications were conditionally approved by park planners.