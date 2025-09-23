Barriers installed to tackle ‘resurgence’ of fly-tipping on common

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

New barriers will be installed to curb a ‘resurgence’ of illegal waste dumping on common land.

The Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet members have agreed to impose a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) restricting vehicle access to the Cefn Brithdir area of the Gelligaer and Merthyr Common.

The order will run for three years and reinstates the restrictions set out under a previous PSPO, which has expired.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for green spaces, said the previous order had proved “effective” in reducing fly-tipping at a site where 37 reports of illegal dumping were made in 2017.

“Unfortunately this illegal activity has reoccurred” since that three-year PSPO expired in 2021, “reinforcing the need for renewed action”, Cllr Morgan added.

Minimal cost

Cabinet members heard the initial costs would be “quite minimal” and would include around £500 to replace a barrier.

Sian Jones, the council’s acting green space strategy manager, said there had been six reports of fly-tipping on the common this year.

“This tipping is very large in size and suggests it comes from a commercial origin,” she added.

Knock-on effects

Cllr Elaine Forehead, the cabinet member for social care, asked whether the new PSPO would have knock-on effects on other users of the land.

“We’re aware there could be some legitimate users of the common who are adversely affected by the order”, replied Ms Jones, adding the council had “taken reasonable steps to identify such user groups, and officers will work with them… to identify and respond to any potential issues over the three-year period”.

The council said “legitimate users” of the common – such as the emergency services, contractors, walkers, cyclists, and local groups – will “retain access through a managed key system”.

Ms Jones added: “The purpose of the order is not to stop legitimate use of the common, but to stop the antisocial behaviour – primarily fly-tipping and off-road vehicles abusing the landscape of the common.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council’s deputy leader, said the “whole purpose” of the order “is about antisocial behaviour and combatting that”, and added the public would expect the council to take action.