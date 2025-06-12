‘Barriers need ripping down’: alarm over ‘shameful’ disability employment gap

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales needs to take a wrecking ball to the barriers disabled people face getting and keeping a job as a “tsunami” of proposed benefits cuts approaches, the Senedd heard.

Jenny Rathbone led a debate on the Senedd equality committee’s report on tackling the disability employment gap, which found too many people face unnecessary barriers.

The gap, which is the difference of employment rates between disabled and non-disabled people, stands at 31% in Wales and has consistently been higher than elsewhere in Britain.

Ms Rathbone said: “We are running out of time. We must get on with it now. This is not about pay slips and productivity – it is about independence, dignity, equality of opportunity and what matters so much to the wellbeing of the individual and of society as a whole.”

The Labour politician, who chairs the equality and social justice committee, told the Senedd: “We need action this day and we need a wrecking ball to the barriers.”

‘Cataclysmic’

Conservative Altaf Hussain warned that 26% of employed disabled people have not received any reasonable adjustments despite the right being enshrined in the Equality Act 2010.

He pointed to research showing the average cost of adjustments was £75, saying: “We know conclusively it’s not expensive to treat disabled people properly but barriers, sadly, still exist.”

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams warned UK ministers’ proposals to cut benefits, including personal independence payment (Pip), will have a “cataclysmic” impact on disabled people.

She told the Senedd: “The specific barriers that disabled people face in accessing employment, identified in our report, must be addressed before changes to eligibility and support for disabled people are implemented.”

Ms Williams urged Welsh ministers to keep a promise to incorporate the UN convention on the rights of disabled people into law by the end of the Senedd term.

‘Shrinking support’

Labour’s Hefin David raised the Engage to Change project, which provided employment support to more than 1,000 young people before funding ran out in 2023. “Having that kind of programme running full-time across Wales would be really important,” he said.

Calling for a learning disability employment strategy for Wales, the Caerphilly Senedd member emphasised the importance of shaping jobs to people’s unique skills.

Dr David, whose daughter is autistic and learning disabled, said: “My daughter can’t read very well, she can’t count very well but you put some plasticine in front of her and she’ll create some amazing things that go way beyond anything I could do.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: “Far too many disabled people are feeling let down: they’re losing out but much more importantly we are losing out in society.”

Ms Dodds warned 90% of people in Wales on the standard rate of Pip for daily living could lose their entitlement under proposals. She said: “Instead of being empowered, people are being pushed aside, left to navigate a storm of rising need and shrinking support.”

‘Horror story’

The ex-social worker urged the Senedd to show leadership, with disabled people making up about 7% of the Welsh Parliament’s staff compared with 11% in the wider Welsh workforce.

Mark Isherwood, who chairs the cross-party group on disability, expressed concerns about Welsh ministers accepting five of the committee’s seven recommendations “in principle”.

He described the Welsh Government’s formal response as inadequate and unacceptable in light of a 2018 commitment to end the practice from the then-permanent secretary.

Labour’s Julie Morgan recounted a “horror story” from one witness about a young disabled girl being the only pupil in her school year who was not allowed to go out on placement.

She also raised evidence from campaigner Dan Biddle who warned statistics show if you are disabled and not in work by the age of 26, it is unlikely you will ever become employed.

‘Equitable’

Ms Morgan said: “That’s why it is so important to start early, to make sure that disabled children and young people are given absolutely equal rights right from the beginning.”

Responding to the debate on June 11, Jane Hutt said ensuring disabled people can participate fully in society is one of the key values of the Welsh Government.

She told Senedd members: “We want an inclusive approach to employment that supports disabled people to have equitable access to fulfilling and fair work.”

Wales’ social justice secretary highlighted an ongoing consultation on a draft 10-year disability rights plan which has been criticised for lacking concrete targets.

Pressed for a timeline on incorporating the UN convention, which was an unambiguous commitment in Labour’s 2021 manifesto, Ms Hutt did not provide any such timeframe.

