Barry man arrested at prison gates jailed for six years over drug supply

Nation.Cymru staff

A Barry man arrested as he walked out of Cardiff Prison has been jailed for six years for his role in supplying crack cocaine and heroin across the Vale of Glamorgan.

Detectives were waiting for Iestyn Raven, 24, when he was released on 16 July 2026. He was charged with being concerned in the supply of both drugs and sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 29 October.

Raven had previously been sentenced to 40 months in prison in January 2025 after admitting offences linked to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin across the Vale.

South Wales Police said its latest investigation focused on a phone line known as ‘Reggie’, which detectives believe was used to advertise the drugs between January and May 2026. Officers found similarities with the operation linked to Raven’s earlier conviction, including the branding, wording of messages and patterns of contact with customers.

Police said the line went silent when Raven was arrested and recalled to prison in May. The original ‘Reggie’ line had also stopped operating when he was arrested in September 2024.

Detective Constable Daniel Davies said: “Despite having previously received a substantial prison sentence, Raven once again found himself at the centre of a drugs supply operation.

“The communities of the Vale of Glamorgan can be reassured that we will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of illegal drugs and bring them before the courts.”